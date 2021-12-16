Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/15/21 02:52 CFS21-08136 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

12/15/21 07:31 CFS21-08137 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

12/15/21 07:47 CFS21-08138 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

12/15/21 10:58 CFS21-08139 Vandalism Report Taken MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

12/15/21 11:01 CFS21-08140 Medical Diabetic Patient Transported EMS S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/15/21 11:36 CFS21-08141 Child Welfare Arrest MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON

12/15/21 13:07 CFS21-08142 Mental Referred to Partner Agency 44.009407, -97.120342

12/15/21 13:44 CFS21-08143 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD

12/15/21 14:33 CFS21-08144 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINTON AVE MADISON

12/15/21 15:09 CFS21-08145 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/15/21 17:37 CFS21-08146 Animal Lost Information/Administrative SD US 81 WINFRED

12/15/21 19:03 CFS21-08147 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

12/15/21 20:08 CFS21-08148 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

12/15/21 20:44 CFS21-08149 Weather Event Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

12/15/21 23:11 CFS21-08150 MVA 462ND AVE WENTWORTH

12/15/21 23:51 CFS21-08151 Traffic Hazard Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 81 WINFRED

Total Records: 16