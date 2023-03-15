At the Madison Regional Health System (MRHS), quality, community driven care is the name of the game. In 2022, it ranked in the top 20 for Critical Access Hospitals in the nation according to the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™. Maintaining this level of excellence is a key aspect of CEO Tammy Miller’s vision for the facility as it continues to support its patients and staff.
“I’m very passionate about the community and the part that the hospital plays in it,” Miller said. “Health care is essential.”
She has served as the MRHS’ CEO for 27 years, yet her history with the facility extends even further.
Miller was born and raised in Clark and later moved to Madison to attend Dakota State University for a degree in business administration and education. She joined the MHRS (then called Madison Community Hospital) team during her sophomore year, eventually earning the role of administrative assistant, a position she would hold for 16 years.
During her initial time at the hospital, Miller fell in love with Madison, praising the welcoming nature of its people as well as the kind and supportive staff at the MHRS.
Following her tenure as administrative assistant, she became CEO of the hospital in Dell Rapids for two years before returning to the MHRS as their CEO in 1996. She earned her master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota.
“It’s been such an opportunity to help provide what I feel is a critical service for the community,” Miller said. Currently, the MRHS boasts around 280 employees in a plethora of positions, all of which assist Miller in the execution of the facility’s vision.
Miller noted that the hospital’s staff has nearly doubled in her time as CEO. This occurred for a variety of reasons, including the merging of Madison’s independent clinics into one unified building in 2015. Miller holds her staff in high regard, praising their dedication to the top-quality care the hospital strives for. She also thanked the MRHS board of directors, who she said have been immensely supportive.
“I’ve worked with a lot of great people that are just as passionate at making sure health care is retained in this community as I am,” Miller added. “They see the vision, and they’re a part of that vision.”
For Miller, having her staff work as a close-knit team is essential to the hospital’s success.
“I always tell our new students and employees that no one is more important than the next because it takes all of us working well together and doing a good job to deliver the care we want to,” she added.
To ensure their staff continues to grow and improve, the MRHS provides a variety of opportunities for additional education and certifications. Miller added that they make a conscious effort to keep an eye on young people who are curious about the medical field as well.
She explained that they invite Madison High School’s Health Exploration class for a tour of the facility to highlight its range of occupations and the importance of its services. Youth outreach is also achieved through a number of partnerships with local colleges to provide scholarships for interested students, as well as the hospital’s participation in clinical rotations and CFM residencies.
Another important aspect of the MRHS vision is the idea of bringing large, metropolitan-level care to a rural environment.
“Geography doesn’t change health-care needs,” Director of Public Relations & Marketing Savannah Olinger said. “Rural health care is so critically important, and having it right in our community and not having to travel to get those same needs met just adds to our passion and purpose.”
Along with a dedicated staff, this is achieved through the utilization of top-notch technology, which has revolutionized many parts of the hospital experience. Additionally, the MRHS reopened its Urgent Care at the beginning of November after two years of closure.
While the quality care and staff of the MRHS is well publicized, Miller said that the facility’s economic impact on the Madison community is equally noteworthy.
“The dollars it plows back into the community are pretty impressive,” she said.
She explained that having this level of care readily available in Madison is a huge attraction for new residents who’re looking for a great hospital with small-town connections. All these aspects combine to create a vision that puts people first and highlights a facility that is constantly striving to improve for the betterment of the community it serves.