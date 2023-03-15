Miller

TAMMY MILLER, Madison Regional Health System CEO, says "health care is essential." She ensures that her staff follows the philosophy of caring and compassion.

 Submitted photo

At the Madison Regional Health System (MRHS), quality, community driven care is the name of the game. In 2022, it ranked in the top 20 for Critical Access Hospitals in the nation according to the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™. Maintaining this level of excellence is a key aspect of CEO Tammy Miller’s vision for the facility as it continues to support its patients and staff.

“I’m very passionate about the community and the part that the hospital plays in it,” Miller said. “Health care is essential.”