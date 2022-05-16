As we emerged from our 127-year-old storm cellar on Thursday evening, the entire landscape had become unrecognizable.
Where our cattle barn once stood, a pile of wood shards and metal lay. The hay barn, reduced to pieces, was scattered across cornfields. As far as the eye could see, a vast expanse of cropland was littered with debris.
They’re calling it a “haboob,” a wall of dust pushed out along the ground from a thunderstorm downdraft at high speeds. They are most common in Sudan and look like the sand storms seen in adventure movies.
Only, this wasn’t an adventure movie. After hitting the Plains of East River South Dakota, this haboob left devastation in its wake.
Like most, our family received the emergency alert to take shelter due to 80-mph winds. The alert came at 5 p.m., warning that the impending storm would hit by 5:30.
By 5:22 p.m., however, as we struggled to get the animals inside to shelter, a massive black wall came rushing toward our farm. Realizing we were out of time, my husband Matthew and I quickly herded our two small children and the family dog down into the cellar.
Together, we sat huddled under our farm house and prayed it would be standing when we emerged. My husband played his guitar to keep our children calm, and we took turns telling jokes.
For the next 30 minutes we sat, helplessly at the mercy of Mother Nature. The storm left as quickly as it had come, leaving structures leveled in 11 counties. Our farm, located just five miles south of Madison on 454th Ave., shared the fate of many in rural eastern South Dakota. Directly ahead of planting season, bare soil and corn husks were swept up by the storm, acting as projectiles that cut down trees while blasting through barns, homes and vehicles.
Waves of shock and denial rolled through the pit of my stomach as Matt and I assessed the damage. We posted a video to social media, capturing my initial shock.
Within hours, our friend Christina David had shared our story and helped to assemble a team of volunteers from Sioux Falls. The next morning we were humbled, as a group of 14 wonderful people showed up, bearing coffee, lunch, chainsaws and trucks. Many who showed up we had never met. As the day unfolded, we learned that the group consisted of retired law enforcement, linemen, a nurse practitioner and volunteer firefighters.
One family even brought us their R.V. to borrow until power could be restored to the region. We often take for granted the little things in life, like bathing kids at night after they get dirty and sticky from playing all day, or making a hot dinner. You never really think about these things until they’re gone, or difficult to do.
We’ve only lived in South Dakota for a year, but we’ve learned during this time that South Dakotans take care of their own. Whether you’ve been a resident for a year or have been born and raised in South Dakota, you are family when and where it counts.
During a crisis, when we were so far from our own family, it has been a blessing to know we’re not alone in our new home. This storm has given us a new appreciation for all things big and small in life.
The power will come back on, and tomorrow will be a new day, but we will forever be changed by the loving souls who have touched our lives through this storm.