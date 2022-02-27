Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/26/22 02:17 CFS22-01062 Theft Referred to Partner Agency

02/26/22 03:11 CFS22-01063 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.009407, -97.12034

02/26/22 03:46 CFS22-01064 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone NE 5TH ST

02/26/22 07:40 CFS22-01065 Animal Loose Information/Administrative NE 1ST ST MADISON

02/26/22 11:10 CFS22-01067 Traffic Complaint Referred to Partner Agency 44.158089, -96.95037

02/26/22 11:39 CFS22-01068 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

02/26/22 13:52 CFS22-01069 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON

02/26/22 14:39 CFS22-01070 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/26/22 16:10 CFS22-01071 Alarm Fire False Alarm WFD SD HWY 34

02/26/22 16:19 CFS22-01072 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 3RD ST MADISON

02/26/22 16:39 CFS22-01073 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST

02/26/22 17:37 CFS22-01074 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

02/26/22 18:40 CFS22-01075 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

02/26/22 20:34 CFS22-01076 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

02/26/22 20:38 CFS22-01077 911 Open Line Completed/Settled By Contact MPD S LINCOLN AVE

02/26/22 23:04 CFS22-01078 Traffic Complaint Referred to Partner Agency I-29

Total Records: 16