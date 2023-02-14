The Colman-Egan Hawks used a strong fourth quarter to defeat Iroquois/Lake Preston in boys basketball on Monday. The Hawks outscored the Sharks 17-8 during the final eight minutes to pick up the 48-43 victory.
Jase Mousel led the Hawks with 17 points. Jackson Zwart scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.
With the win, the Hawks are now 6-11 overall. They’ll be back in action on Friday when they travel to Canistota.
Howard 58, Mitchell Christian 27
The Howard Tigers picked up their ninth straight game on Monday with a 58-27 victory against Mitchell Christian.
Colby Claussen and Luke Koepsell both scored 11 points for the Tigers. Taiden Hoyer scored eight points. Ryder Erickson, Kolt Koepsell and Will Maier all chipped in with seven points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 13-3 overall. The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday when they hit the road to take on Viborg-Hurley.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Howard 57, Mitchell Christian 17
The Howard Tigers picked up their fourth straight girls basketball victory on Monday with a 57-17 win against Mitchell Christian.
Trinity Palmquist led the Tigers with 14 points. Abby Aslesen scored 13 points. Kate Connor added 12 points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 16-3 overall. They’ll wrap up the regular season on Thursday on the road against Viborg-Hurley, the top-ranked team in Class B.