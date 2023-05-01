Prostrollo Painting (face)

FIFTH-GRADERS from Madison Elementary School filled in sketches from Madison artist Angie Christenson Monday afternoon for the Madison Central School Educational Foundation's "Artist in Residency" program at Prostrollo Auto Mall.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Madison Central School Educational Foundation (MCSEF) is always looking for new ways to inspire students. Recently, they debuted a program titled “Artist in Residency,” which hopes to foster student creativity by allowing youth to express themselves through the arts.

Last week, members of the group visited Madison Elementary’s third-grade class to paint pictures of owls that were meant to show “who” the students were. On Monday, “Artist in Residency” took the leap to the fifth-grade level for another day of painting, this time at Prostrollo Auto Mall.