FIFTH-GRADERS from Madison Elementary School filled in sketches from Madison artist Angie Christenson Monday afternoon for the Madison Central School Educational Foundation's "Artist in Residency" program at Prostrollo Auto Mall.
The Madison Central School Educational Foundation (MCSEF) is always looking for new ways to inspire students. Recently, they debuted a program titled “Artist in Residency,” which hopes to foster student creativity by allowing youth to express themselves through the arts.
Last week, members of the group visited Madison Elementary’s third-grade class to paint pictures of owls that were meant to show “who” the students were. On Monday, “Artist in Residency” took the leap to the fifth-grade level for another day of painting, this time at Prostrollo Auto Mall.
“I try to find local artists to bring in because there’s so much talent in our community, and I love to share that talent with our school kids,” MCSEF member Renae Prostrollo said. For this event, Prostrollo reached out to Madison native and artist Angie Christenson.
“She is doing a project called ‘Morale in the Community,’ so she’s colored different uplifting images on our windows for the kids to come and paint,” Prostrollo explained.
With phrases like “power in community” and “together we can make a difference” adorning the glass, the day was designed to get students invested in their community and to recognize the importance of togetherness.
“The goal here is to give them something that they can drive by with their parents and feel pride in,” Christenson added. “Community is where everyone should feel safe, be happy and belong. By doing a project where we’re all together, it’s creating that community and helping them learn that.”
The group of nearly 50 fifth-graders were free to use whatever colors they saw fit, with smiling faces and bright letters filling in the sketches from Christenson. Students painted from both inside and outside of Prostrollo’s, which created depth in the images.
Through the students’ work, the paintings’ themes of diversity and equity were able to shine through in vibrant detail. The event culminated with students painting their hands to create the leaves of a tree, which was displayed with the message “We all have a hand in it.”
Prostrollo noted that the paintings will stay on the windows as long as possible.
On top of this, additional fifth-graders will be doing an identical activity on Friday at Dairy Queen (10-11:30 a.m.) and the Beauty Bar (1-2:30 p.m.).