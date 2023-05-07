The Colman-Egan Hawks hosted the Colman-Egan Invitational at Sunrise Ridge Golf Course on Thursday. Final scores were not available at press time.
SOFTBALL
The Madison Bulldogs extended their winning streak to nine games with victories over Vermillion and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.
Madison 4,
Vermillion 0
The Bulldogs blanked Vermillion 4-0 on Thursday to pick up their seventh win of the season.
At the plate, Amanda Vacanti recorded three hits, including a home run and a double. She drove in two runs. Phoebe Corbin drove in one run for the Bulldogs.
Vacanti pitched a complete-game shutout. She scattered two hits and recorded 13 strikeouts to keep Vermillion off the scoreboard.
Madison 16, ORR 0
The Bulldogs jumped on ORR early and made quick work of the Raiders in game one of the doubleheader on Friday. Madison scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and defeated the Raiders 16-0 in three innings.
Evie Lurz recorded two doubles and drove in three runs for Madison. Karley Lurz and Lindsey King both hit a double and drove in one run.
Karley Lurz picked up the win in the circle for the Bulldogs. Lurz recorded six strikeouts in three innings.
Madison 13, ORR 3
Vacanti hit two home runs, one double and drove in four runs to help lead the Bulldogs past the Raiders 13-3 in game two of the doubleheader.
Karley Lurz recorded 11 strikeouts in five innings of work. Vacanti pitched the final inning and recorded three strikeouts.
Kailey Pearson hit two doubles and drove in two runs for the Raiders. Brookelyn Riedel drove in one run.
With the three wins, the Bulldogs improved to 9-2 overall. They’ll look to pick up their 10th straight win on Monday when they host West Central. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
ORR 21, Deuel 10
The Raiders scored 16 runs in the first three innings on Saturday against Deuel. That fast start helped the Raiders defeat Deuel 21-10.
Hayden Oftedal recorded three hits, including a triple, and drove in seven runs for the Raiders. Rili Hartman recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs. Grace Feige recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
Arlington 17, ORR 1
The Arlington Cardinals scored 11 runs in the bottom half of the first inning to help them run away from the Raiders 17-1.
Riedel hit a double and scored the lone ORR run. Eva Sheeks drove in the lone run for the Raiders.
The Raiders are 2-10 overall. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Flandreau to take on the Flyers.
