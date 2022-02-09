Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/08/22 06:58 CFS22-00725 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N HARTH AVE MADISON

02/08/22 08:11 CFS22-00726 Animal Complaint Gone On Arrival LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER

02/08/22 09:44 CFS22-00728 Citizen Assist Information/Administrative N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

02/08/22 09:44 CFS22-00729 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 3RD ST MADISON

02/08/22 10:57 CFS22-00730 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD NE 5TH ST

02/08/22 11:14 CFS22-00731 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

02/08/22 13:47 CFS22-00732 Complaint Gone On Arrival MPD 456TH AVE MADISON

02/08/22 15:17 CFS22-00733 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/08/22 15:41 CFS22-00734 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/08/22 15:49 CFS22-00736 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

02/08/22 18:11 CFS22-00737 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

02/08/22 21:03 CFS22-00738 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NW 2ND ST MADISON

02/08/22 22:33 CFS22-00739 Medical Referred to Partner Agency TAHOE TR SIOUX FALLS

02/08/22 22:36 CFS22-00740 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone MADISON

02/08/22 22:47 CFS22-00741 Transport LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

Total Records: 15