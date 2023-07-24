Several area racers visited tracks for the first time over the weekend. Four area drivers battled with the Northeran Outlaw Sprint Association (NOSA) drivers on Sunday night at Casino Speedway near Watertown.

Madison’s Nick Barger led the area drivers with an eighth-place finish in the A-Feature. Madison’s Michalob Voeltz placed ninth. Madison’s Dillon Bickett and Ramona’s Ryan Bickett did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Mark Dobmeier of Grand Forks, N.D.