Several area racers visited tracks for the first time over the weekend. Four area drivers battled with the Northeran Outlaw Sprint Association (NOSA) drivers on Sunday night at Casino Speedway near Watertown.
Madison’s Nick Barger led the area drivers with an eighth-place finish in the A-Feature. Madison’s Michalob Voeltz placed ninth. Madison’s Dillon Bickett and Ramona’s Ryan Bickett did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Mark Dobmeier of Grand Forks, N.D.
Ryan Bickett placed third in his heat race while Barger and Dillon Bickett both finished fifth and Voeltz was sixth. Winning heat races were Dobmeier; Jade Hastings, Grand Forks, N.D.; and Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks.
Madison’s Kenneth Clements was 12th in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature, which was won by Jonny Carter of Fairmont, N.D.
Clements was fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Carter; Wade Tirrel, White; and Cory Giessinger, Watertown.
I-90 SPEEDWAY
The NOSA drivers paid a visit to I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night with three area drivers competing. Ryan Bickett placed fourth in the A-Feature while Dillon Bickett was 10th and Colman’s Aaron Werner was 12th. Winning the A-Feature was Hastings.
Ryan Bickett and Werner both placed second in their heat race. Dillon Bickett finished fourth. Winning heat races were Colin Smith, Sheldon, Iowa; and Troy Schreurs, Baltic.
Dillon Bickett and Ryan Bickett also competed in the IMCA Racesavers class. D. Bickett placed eighth in the A-Feature. Nate and Nick Barger did not finish the race. Corbin Erickson of Sioux Falls won the A-Feature.
Nate Barger won the B-Feature while Colman’s Ramsie Shoenrock placed sixth. Ryan Bickett and Jeridan Jordahl did not finish the race.
D. Bickett finished second in his heat race while Nick Barger was fourth. Ryan Bickett was fifth. Jordahl and Nate Barger placed seventh. Shoenrock did not finish her heat race. Winning heat races were Jesse Lindberg, Sioux Falls; Lee Goos, Jr., Hartford; Elliot Amdahl, Flandreau; and John Lambertz, Sioux Falls.
Three Madison drivers placed in the top 15 of the USRA B-Modified A-Feature. Leading the way was Doug Wallis, who placed 10th. Curt Ottoson was 12th and Chris Moore was 13th. Winning the A-Feature was Clint Erickson of Sioux Falls.
Wallis was second in his heat race while Ottoson was fifth. Moore did not finish his heat race. Winning heat races were Chris Goetz, Centerville; Derek Van Velhuizen, Rock Rapids, Iowa; and Justin Voeltz, Hartford.
Wentworth’s Blaine Hare was 10th in the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature. Winning the race was Tracy Halouska of Worthing.
Hare placed third in his heat race. Winning heat races were Halouska; Landon Krohn, Rowena; and Chad Dubac, Hartford.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen had a good night at Miller Central Speedway on Saturday night. He won the heat race and placed third in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature.
Winning the A-Feature was Josh Skorczewski of Aberdeen.
Two Madison drivers competed in the Wissota Street Stock division. Clements placed ninth in the A-Feature and John Hanneman was 12th. Winning the A-Feature was Maria Broksieck of Goodwin.
Clements was fourth in his heat race and Hanneman was sixth. Winning heat races were Brandon Hammill, Miller; Broc Stout, Winner; and Michael Bogh, Huron.
KNOXVILLE RACEWAY
Brandon’s Dusty Zomer, piloting the 3J car, placed second in his heat in the 410 Outlaw Sprint class at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday night. Winning heat races were Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Chris Martin, Ankeny, Iowa; Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.; and Sawyer Phillips, Pleaseantville, Iowa.
Zomer did not finish the A-Feature, which was won by Brian Brown of Higginsville, Mo.