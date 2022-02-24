Lake County commissioners will consider recommendations for ARPA nonprofit grants on Tuesday morning. A regular commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In October, commissioners announced they would be distributing more than $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds over a two-year period. The county had received $1.2 million in June, but had opted to craft the budget for fiscal year 2022 prior to addressing possible uses for those funds.
Commissioners decided to accept grant applications from nonprofits as well as from county departments. The applications were then reviewed by a selection committee and vetted by the First District Association of Local Governments to ensure they met federal guidelines for the funding.
The agenda does not indicate whether action will be taken on the recommendations.
In other business, the commission will approve a utility occupancy application from Sioux Valley Energy, approve a 4-H rental application from John Eilertson for a show pig sale, approve a Midco service agreement, and consider indigent applications presented by Mandi Anderson, welfare officer.
One discussion item is on the agenda: SVCA meeting on March 23. The commission will also go into executive session to discuss personnel and proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.