The primary election will be canvassed on Thursday as part of a regular meeting of the Lake County Commission. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to routine business, the commission will approve an intergovernmental contract and coverage document for the workers’ compensation fund, hear from Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare about the courthouse’s geothermal system, and hold a public hearing and second reading of a rezoning ordinance at 10 a.m.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will ask the commission to ratify an agreement with Lehtola Builders for the box culvert contract previously awarded, approve a stream crossing agreement and release for the same project, approve fuel agreements with the city of Madison and Valiant Living, and approve the buyer’s order with Sanitation Products, Inc. for plow equipment. He will also update the commission on the department’s equipment.
Following an executive session for personnel, litigation or contractual matters, Sheriff Tim Walburg will ask the commission to approve a security contract with Prairie Village, bring a personnel issue before the commission, and ask the commission to approve an inmate housing contract with the Brookings County Detention Center.
No discussion items are listed. The final item on the agenda is the canvass of the primary election.