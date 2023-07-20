Dakota State University opens the volleyball schedule with six straight matches against members of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), 15-year head coach Amy Veenhoff announced Tuesday.
The Trojans have 29 matches on their regular-season schedule, including 12 North Star Athletic Association matches.
DSU, who finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 17-17, makes the season debut on Aug. 19 in a triangular with host-team Northwestern (Iowa) and Briar Cliff (Iowa) in Orange City.
The Trojans visit Morningside in Sioux City. on Aug. 23.
DSU hosts the NSAA/GPAC Cross-over at DSU Fieldhouse on Aug. 26.
DSU hosts longtime rival Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) on Aug. 29. They will meet again on Oct. 3 in Mitchell.
DSU returns to North Sioux City, S.D., for the annual College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Labor Day Classic on Sept. 1-2.
DSU concludes the preseason tournament schedule in the Viterbo (Wis.) Tournament on Sept. 8-9.
DSU concludes the road trip on Sept. 13 at Bellevue (Neb.).
The Trojans return home on Sept. 21 vs. Viterbo and Sept. 23 vs. Waldorf (Iowa).
DSU visits Mayville State (N.D.) in NSAA action on Sept. 27.
After a match at DWU on Oct. 3, DSU prepares for a three-match home stand. The Trojans host Dickinson State (N.D.) on Oct. 6, Valley City State (N.D.) on Oct. 7 Bellevue on Oct. 10.
DSU plays in a midseason tournament on Oct. 14, hosted by Bellevue.
DSU will play its final non-conference match at Mount Marty on Oct. 17. The Trojans resume conference action on Oct. 20 at Waldorf, Oct. 21 at Viterbo, Oct. 27 at Valley City State and Oct. 28 at Dickinson State.
The Trojans wrap up the regular-season schedule on Nov. 4 at home vs. Mayville State.
The NSAA tournament will run on a three-day schedule format, starting on Nov. 9 with two quarterfinal matches.
The quarterfinal winners will move on to the semifinal round on Nov. 10, with the championship match set for Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.
The winner of the NSAA postseason tournament will advance to the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Tournament Opening Round on Nov. 18, held at campus sites. The national tournament’s opening-round winners move on to the Tyson Events Center for pool and bracket play on Nov. 29 through Dec. 5.