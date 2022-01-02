Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/01/22 00:43 CFS22-00001 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

01/01/22 04:57 CFS22-00002 Medical Patient Transported EMS N OLIVE AVE

01/01/22 08:39 CFS22-00003 Agency Assist Assistance Given LCSO 253RD ST

01/01/22 09:31 CFS22-00004 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE

01/01/22 10:10 CFS22-00006 Vehicle Stolen Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

01/01/22 11:40 CFS22-00007 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 456TH AVE MADISON

01/01/22 12:27 CFS22-00008 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

01/01/22 12:41 CFS22-00009 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

01/01/22 13:19 CFS22-00010 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

01/01/22 16:50 CFS22-00011 Mental Referred to Partner Agency 220TH ST

01/01/22 19:27 CFS22-00012 Animal Other Gone On Arrival LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

01/01/22 19:42 CFS22-00013 Noise Complaint Unable to Locate MPD AIRPORT DR MADISON

01/01/22 20:25 CFS22-00014 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

01/01/22 20:57 CFS22-00015 Fire Structure Unit Cancelled Enroute LC911 HARBOR WAY WENTWORTH

Total Records: 14