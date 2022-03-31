When Madison voters go to the polls on April 12, they will be choosing between two experienced candidates in the mayoral election – incumbent Marshall Dennert and former mayor Roy Lindsay.
In a candidate forum on Tuesday night, sponsored by the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, they answered questions, allowing voters to assess the differences between the two. The forum was also streamed live through the GMACC’s Facebook page and is now available to view on YouTube.
The forum showed that even when candidates answered questions in the same way, they arrived at that answer from different directions.
When asked how often the city commission should meet, both wanted to see a weekly meeting schedule. Lindsay said this enabled the commission to discuss issues more fully and to respond in a prompt manner to contractors working on projects.
Dennert said he understood commissioners had family obligations, but expressed the opinion that they should have known what the responsibilities would be when they ran for office. He noted that with zoom technology, they could easily attend meetings remotely.
Both supported having a city administrator. Dennert said it was beneficial, but used the opportunity to speak about what he described as a “top heavy” utility department. He does not believe the position of utility director, currently filled by Brad Lawrence, is necessary. He would also like to see the number of commissioners reduced to two.
Lindsay explained the difference between a city administrator, hired by and accountable to the commission, and a city manager, who would run the city with oversight by an elected board. He then indicated a city administrator provides continuity that turnover resulting from annual elections does not. Lindsay did not mention reductions.
Both supported including area nonprofits in the city budget. Lindsay noted the commission “as a whole” makes the decision and must “do what’s best for the city of Madison.”
Dennert said the city “may need to reduce some,” but pointed out that some – such as Dakota Transit – benefit the city. He also noted that contributions to nonprofits comprise only 1.5% of the city’s overall budget.
When asked about making street improvements in response to new development in the community, Dennert addressed the issue of street projects in general, saying, “There are plenty of roads that are below par.” He then explained road projects must be considered in conjunction with infrastructure.
Lindsay said street projects in conjunction with housing developments are the responsibility of the developer. He explained how tax increment financing is used to pay for these improvements.
Both agree the city must work with the county at address the condition of the bypass.
“We need to make sure that road is in tip-top condition,” Dennert said.
To address the issue of flooding, Lindsay said the city needed to “dust off” a flood mitigation study which was done years ago and implement the recommendation that a retention dam be constructed north of Madison. He noted the proposal was rejected in the past.
“The public now understands it doesn’t build a lake, it slows water down,” Lindsay said.
Dennert spoke about repairing the creek walls damaged in the 2019 flood and about cleaning the creek bed, which is done annually. He said people don’t realize the flood wasn’t due to vegetation in the creek bed, but due to the area receiving a great deal of rain in a short period of time.
Neither man addressed a question about attracting new businesses and increasing both amenities and downtown activities. Instead, both discussed the housing shortage in Madison.
Dennert said new housing which is going into the community is not affordable to those working in retail and manufacturing jobs. He described a project in Colman where the city purchased land, developed it and hired a builder to construct affordable housing. He indicated he would like to see a similar project in Madison.
Lindsay described housing projects completed during his tenure as mayor, which he said resulted in 95 new units within city limits. He also talked about upgrading a mobile home park.
“We have added a variety of housing; we need to do more,” Lindsay said.
Candidates also answered additional questions on the city budget as well as questions about The Community Center’s financial issues, the city’s working relationship with Dakota State University, truShrimp, problem properties within city limits, the mayor’s responsibilities as the public face of the community, and plans for the future.
The Madison Daily Leader also asked the candidates questions. Their answers were published on Wednesday.