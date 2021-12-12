Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/11/21 06:57 CFS21-08053 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.942984, -97.074187

12/11/21 09:08 CFS21-08054 Parking Complaint Information/Administrative SILVER CREEK CIR MADISON

12/11/21 10:02 CFS21-08055 Complaint Unable to Locate MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

12/11/21 10:12 CFS21-08056 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/11/21 10:52 CFS21-08057 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST

12/11/21 11:21 CFS21-08058 Animal Bite Handled By Officer / Deputy

12/11/21 12:35 CFS21-08059 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

12/11/21 14:03 CFS21-08060 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

12/11/21 14:33 CFS21-08061 Animal Found Completed/Settled by Phone NE 1ST ST MADISON

12/11/21 15:34 CFS21-08062 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

12/11/21 17:37 CFS21-08064 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/11/21 18:04 CFS21-08065 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

12/11/21 19:22 CFS21-08066 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 455TH AVE MADISON

12/11/21 19:29 CFS21-08067 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON

12/11/21 22:00 CFS21-08068 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 453RD AVE MADISON

12/11/21 22:15 CFS21-08069 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

12/11/21 22:39 CFS21-08070 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

12/11/21 22:50 CFS21-08071 Theft Report Taken MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

12/11/21 23:37 CFS21-08072 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/11/21 23:57 CFS21-08073 Threats MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 20