The Madison Bulldogs started the third quarter trailing Vermillion 32-31 in Madison on Tuesday. In the fourth quarter the Bulldogs outscored Vermillion 21-12 to pick up the 52-44 home victory.
Aiden Jensen scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked five shots for the Bulldogs.
Andrew Comes hit six three-pointers and finished the game with 20 points for the Bulldogs. Ben Brooks scored 11 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds.
With the win, the Bulldogs snapped a three-game slide and picked up their second win of the season to bring their overall record to 2-4. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday when they hit the road to take on Flandreau.
Prep Girls Basketball
Vermillion 54,
Madison 26
The Madison girls played a competitive first quarter against Vermillion on Tuesday, trailing the visiting team 13-11 after the first eight minutes of the game. The Bulldogs only scored 15 points the rest of the way and fell to Vermillion 54-26.
Zoey Gerry scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Bulldogs. Audrey Nelson scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 2-3 overall. Madison will look to pick up its third win of the season on Thursday when they host Flandreau.
James Valley Christian 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 19
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders struggled to get going offensively on Tuesday against James Valley Christian. With the offense stuck in neutral, the Raiders fell to JVC 40-19.
Alivia Bickett finished the game with nine points and three steals for the Raiders. Bailey Hyland chipped in with six points.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 4-4 overall. The Raiders will look to pick up their fifth win of the season on Friday when they take on Dell Rapids St. Mary in Dell Rapids.
Gymnastics
The Madison Bulldogs went on the road Tuesday and earned a 128.15-119.4 victory against Vermillion.
Madison’s Kyra Wiese picked up a first-place finish on the bars with a score of 7.6. Sophia Peterreins placed third with a mark of 7.5.
Ellie Keller placed first in the floor routine with a mark of 8.5. Peterreins placed second with a mark of 8.4.
Madison’s Lexi Hirsch placed second on the beam with a mark of 8.2. Peterreins placed third with a mark of 8.1.
Hirsch placed second on the vault with a mark of 8.4. Peterriens was third with a mark of 8.3.
In the all-around competition, Peterriens placed second with an overall mark of 32.3.