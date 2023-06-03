LT. GOV. LARRY RHODEN speaks at the Shipwreck Bar and Grill for a family event meant to raise awareness about foster families and children. The event, which was put on by the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women and South Dakota Kids Belong, featured games, a spearfishing demonstration, face painting and a live band.
South Dakota’s lieutenant governor and the second lady spoke at a Friday event at Shipwreck Bar and Grill to raise awareness about foster families and children.
The five-hour event featured games for children, a spearfishing demonstration, face painting by Color Bee Face Painting and Body Art, and a live band, The Barn Flies.
The event, which was sponsored by Beka and Richard Zerbst and Jordan Youngberg, with prizes sponsored by Dakotaland Credit Union and McDonald’s, was put on by the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women and South Dakota Kids Belong. The latter is a nonprofit organization which works to recruit foster families, assist foster children and raise awareness and support within communities. Damen Woolsey, the group’s executive director, also attended the event.
Woolsey and his wife are long-time foster parents, and now they work with various organizations, including South Dakota Kids Belong, to bring more attention to the issue.
According to South Dakota Kids Belong’s website, about 1,600 children were in foster care in the state at the end of 2022.
“What I love is the collective impact, like when you have different organizations…and together we raise awareness for children in foster care who just need more families,” Woolsey said. “The second lady has made this a priority in our state to make sure all our children belong.”
For Woolsey, it’s crucial that communities come together and correct “injustices” that occur against children. One way to do that is to become a foster family or support people who are fostering, he said.
“About 13 years ago, I was a foster parent, and you don’t really understand it until you are one and then you see the children, and they’re more than just a statistic,” Woolsey said. “They’re real children with real families and real issues.”
South Dakota Second Lady Sandy Rhoden said she has taken on foster families as her primary initiative. To support that, she said she attends and helps organize events to raise awareness and encourage people to consider becoming a foster family. She is also a board member for South Dakota Kids Belong. She attended the event with her husband, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, to further the cause.
“I took this on as my initiative because Larry and I went to an event two or three years ago, and it hit our hearts because we saw how people can really, truly change a child’s life. I felt like this was really worth putting time and effort into, because these kids become adults and become citizens,” she said. “They need to learn what real families look like and what it feels like to be loved and cared for.”