Lt Gov Shipwreck Paper.jpg

LT. GOV. LARRY RHODEN speaks at the Shipwreck Bar and Grill for a family event meant to raise awareness about foster families and children. The event, which was put on by the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women and South Dakota Kids Belong, featured games, a spearfishing demonstration, face painting and a live band.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

South Dakota’s lieutenant governor and the second lady spoke at a Friday event at Shipwreck Bar and Grill to raise awareness about foster families and children.

The five-hour event featured games for children, a spearfishing demonstration, face painting by Color Bee Face Painting and Body Art, and a live band, The Barn Flies.