Since being established as a 4-H campground in 1941, Camp Lakodia has been a key site near Madison and has operated with a variety of functions. It was purchased in 2002 by the Communication Services for the Deaf (CSD), who hosted camps for deaf or hearing-impaired children.
The CSD also renovated the facility before selling it to Fostering Home, a non-profit providing camping opportunities for foster children, in 2014. Along with this, Camp Lakodia has hosted weddings, retreats, family gatherings, reunions and more for decades.
On June 23, Camp Lakodia was purchased again, this time by Doug and Kimberly Erickson. The couple, who had previously owned a staffing service in Sioux Falls for almost 30 years, are planning significant improvements to the location under its new name, Prairie Shores Resort and Events.
Kimberly explained that their youngest child had just left for college, and they were seeking to make some changes.
“We were looking for a new adventure,” Kimberly said.
“We love hosting, that’s number one,” Doug added, saying they discovered this passion after holding family weddings and community events in a barn they’d constructed on their Sioux Falls property.
With this purchase, the Ericksons promise to give the property a fresh face while still honoring its rich history. In the months since they took ownership, they have engaged in remodeling projects across the grounds. They will focus primarily on weddings, corporate retreats and other community events, but camping and weekday activities will still be offered.
“For four months, I feel like we’re doing pretty good,” Kimberly said. “The main spaces for weddings are all good to go; it’s just trying to get the peripheral stuff.”
They are currently booking for the 2023-24 season, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Nov. 17.
Their remodeling projects feature upgrades to each of the 10 cabins, including the largest, which is used to house the bridal parties. The green carpet was removed for new laminate flooring, and queen- and full-sized beds were brought in to replace the old bunks.
“There were 30 sets of bunk beds we got rid of, and we donated them to The Foster Closet in Sioux Falls,” Doug noted.
Of these 10, seven have water, with the three others serving as “glamping” cabins with a neighboring bathhouse. Along with new beds, the “glamping” cabins now come with a mini-fridge, coffee maker and microwave.
“We want to give it a nice fresh look and feel,” Kimberly added.
The facility also has two bunkhouses that can each hold 32 people; the Ericksons hope to bring utilities to these. These still have bunk beds, but they are considering sectioning them off into more accommodating and hotel-like spaces.
Another area for significant renovations is Prairie Sage Performance Hall, formerly Lakodia Hall. This will serve as Prairie Shores’ indoor wedding option and event hall. The couple plans to give it a full whitewash in the next few weeks, with new cocktail tables and other amenities also being added.
The dining hall is now known as the Bluestem. Its tile and carpet were removed, with the exposed concrete being polished and stained by All Around Surfaces of Sioux Falls. To replace the dated fluorescent lights, the Ericksons put in new pendant lights with ceiling fans and chandeliers. The hall also features new tables hand-crafted by Doug and his family.
In addition, they’ve constructed a bar out of an old storage room complete with multiple tap handles and a walk-in cooler. The bar will be manned by Sporty’s Bar & Grill Manager Cam Shafer.
“We’re going after the ‘wow’ factor,” Doug said.
Doug, like many others, has fond memories of his time at Camp Lakodia, stating that the reactions they’ve had from visitors familiar with the property have been fantastic.
“We had a bride that came up here to look at it, and she used to work here when she was in high school,” Kimberly said. “Honestly, that was probably one of the most fun moments for Doug and me, having someone who knew what it had been and could see where it had come.”
Though their business model is more profit oriented, the Ericksons are working to maintain the rustic and community feel of Camp Lakodia while providing improvements that will benefit the facility for years to come.
Their commitment shows not only in their renovation work but also in their decision to live on-site at the former camp manager quarters, as well as their desire to support Madison long-term.
“We’re loving being here, and we’re excited about the adventure,” Kimberly said.