For veterans around the country, seeing the memorials in Washington, D.C., is a special occasion of honor and reverence.
“It’s a once-in-a lifetime trip that every veteran should be able to go on,” said Lisa Lee, the daughter of local Vietnam veteran Bill Larson. Fortunately, her father and another Washington on Oct. 1 to make this vision a reality.
The two are among more than 80 veterans who are traveling with the Midwest Honor Flight to visit The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to see the Changing of the Guard, as well as memorials for World War II, Korea and Vietnam, among others.
The Midwest Honor Flight has partnered with the South Dakota American Legion to bring this trip to life and give these veterans a worthy thanks for their years of service.
Larson served in Vietnam in 1968 and said he’d all but given up on seeing D.C. after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled his first trip with the Honor Flight. However, after receiving a new letter from the organization in August, Larson said he was immediately filled with excitement.
Following his time in Vietnam, Larson served as a heavy equipment operator in the National Guard for 21 years. Having never been to D.C., this opportunity holds immense meaning for Larson.
“It’s definitely going to be something I remember,” he added.
Each veteran on the Honor Flight is required to have a guardian, so Larson’s brother Jim will accompany him.
Larson said he is particularly excited to see the Vietnam Memorial, as he’s only seen the miniature one in Sioux Falls up to this point.
Aside from his military life, Larson is a member of the American Legion, VFW, DAV and DVA. In addition, he has worked as a welder for more than 50 years, spending 39 of those years at T&R Electric.
Mulvihill matched Larson’s enthusiasm, saying that he’s eagerly awaited his letter from the Honor Flight since signing up about six years ago. While he has been to D.C. (his most recent trip was in 1998), he is incredibly excited to see how things have changed. His son Tim will be joining as his guardian.
Mulvihill was born in Madison and served in the Air Force from 1952-56 before moving with his wife to California in 1958.
There, he worked in concessions for local sports teams including the Lakers, Rams and Dodgers.
He set up stands, ordered merchandise and even obtained autographed baseballs for his son from the likes of Maury Wills and Sandy Koufax.
After leaving the concessions business, Mulvihill managed a 32-lane bowling alley until retiring in 2000 and moving back to Madison.
He has been a member of the American Legion for more than 20 years and held the position of vice commander for several terms. Mulvihill also served on the honor squad for military funerals for nearly two decades.
The Honor Flight departs from Sioux Falls Regional Airport after a veteran’s banquet at the Sioux Falls Convention Center the night of Sept. 30. The trip may be only one day, but members of the organization have ensured that the veterans will receive a wonderful experience, one that shows the dedication of the Honor Flight to supporting these individuals.