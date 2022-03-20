Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/19/22 00:02 CFS22-01475 Motorist Assist Referred to Partner Agency 449TH AVE

03/19/22 02:35 CFS22-01476 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SILVER CREEK CIR MADISON

03/19/22 10:44 CFS22-01477 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/19/22 10:56 CFS22-01478 MVA Report Taken MPD S JOSEPHINE AVE

03/19/22 11:47 CFS22-01479 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE

03/19/22 11:53 CFS22-01480 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE

03/19/22 11:58 CFS22-01481 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S EGAN AVE

03/19/22 12:49 CFS22-01482 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/19/22 13:16 CFS22-01483 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

03/19/22 13:36 CFS22-01484 Internet Crimes Information/Administrative MPD N WEST AVE Madison

03/19/22 14:43 CFS22-01485 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N AIRPORT RD MADISON

03/19/22 15:42 CFS22-01486 Medical Patient Transported EMS SW 2ND ST MADISON

03/19/22 16:45 CFS22-01487 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/19/22 17:13 CFS22-01488 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD TWIN OAKS DR MADISON

03/19/22 17:38 CFS22-01489 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON

03/19/22 17:57 CFS22-01490 Medical Fall Patient Not Transported EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON

03/19/22 20:04 CFS22-01491 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 LCSO 241ST ST MADISON

03/19/22 21:04 CFS22-01492 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

03/19/22 21:27 CFS22-01493 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO HWY 19

03/19/22 21:35 CFS22-01494 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/19/22 21:54 CFS22-01495 Welfare Check Unable to Locate MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON

03/19/22 21:57 CFS22-01496 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO WASHINGTON ST MADISON

03/19/22 22:04 CFS22-01497 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy NE 2ND ST MADISON

03/19/22 22:14 CFS22-01498 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/19/22 22:17 CFS22-01499 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 1ST ST

03/19/22 22:24 CFS22-01500 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S GRANT AVE MADISON

Total Records: 26