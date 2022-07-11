Traditionally a groundbreaking ceremony is held before work begins on a new construction project, but HME Management jumped the gun a little. Dirt work has already begun on the new facility being constructed east of Madison Regional Health System on S.W. 10th Street.
The $15 million facility is being described as a new assisted living facility and senior living community. Bobbi Bohlen, general manager of development and marketing with HME Management, LLC of Brookings, said it will retain the name of the current assisted living facility: Heritage Senior Living.
“When we go into a community, we like to honor the history and partnerships which are there,” she said in a phone interview last week.
The groundbreaking for the new facility will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday and is co-hosted by the Lake Area Improvement Corporation.
HME Management of Brookings purchased Heritage Senior Living in downtown Madison in 2021 after doing extensive research into the community and local housing needs. They were impressed by the growth evident at Dakota State University as well as other community dynamics.
“We found a community that has been a hidden gem for a long time,” Bohlen stated.
From the beginning, a two-phase project for addressing housing needs was planned. The first phase involves adding 19 independent living apartments to the current assisted living option – all in a new location.
“The independent living portion of it is like an upscale apartment building,” Bohlen indicated. “They will have access to services if they need it.”
Among the services available will be meals and cleaning services.
“Our goal is to create a community where you still have the opportunity to live an active lifestyle,” she said.
As seniors from the community move into the apartments, the new facility will offer the community a secondary benefit.
“You also open up housing for young families,” Bohlen explained.
On the assisted living side of the facility, 31 units will be available. They will range in size from 500 square feet to 700 square feet, with one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio options available. The two-bedroom units are being included with couples in mind, according to Bohlen.
A variety of amenities will be available as part of the facility. These include a center courtyard, an activity center, an area where residents can receive physical therapy, an area for hairstylists and even a pub.
HME Management will offer those currently living at Heritage Senior Living the opportunity to move into the new facility, so the existing facility can be renovated as a memory care center. Bohlen explained the real estate developer is focusing on this demographic because a need exists statewide.
A draft for the South Dakota State Plan on Aging 2021-2025, currently available on the state Department of Human Services website, indicates that as of July 1, 2019, 17.2% of the state population was age 65 or older. Projections indicate this number will increase by 20% in the next 13 years.
“Senior living has been a housing demand that has been largely ignored,” Bohlen stated.
Current plans involve completing the project over a period of 10 to 12 months. Although construction costs are projected at $15 million, HME Management anticipates that could increase to nearly $20 million as the cost of construction materials increases. This could affect the cost for residents. Bohlen said rates “will be well within averages across the state.” The website for the existing facility indicates it does not accept Medicaid or Medicare. Bohlen indicated the same will be true for the new facility, but she said they do accept long-term care insurance.
Phase 2 of the project will include townhomes behind the new facility. These were initially conceived as units which could be purchased by seniors.
However, this may change based on housing needs in the community, according to Bohlen. They may become rental units, or they may be constructed with a different demographic in mind, such as young professionals.
Earlier this year, the city annexed the property on which the new facility is being constructed. The city commission also authorized the mayor to sign a memorandum of understanding for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for the project. This will be used to help cover specific infrastructure costs for the project.
PP6-Madison, LLC, which is used on some documents related to the project, is an internal designation for the project, which is being developed by HME Management, according to Bohlen.