Madison Community Band first practice

DONNA MATHISON (right) leads the Madison Community Band in a performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" during their first practice last Wednesday at the Downtown Armory. Mathison is co-director of the group with Diane Plack.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Madison Community Band has provided residents a space to flex their musical muscles for decades, and now, they’re ready to begin another summer of practices and performances.

Last Wednesday, around 20 people gathered at Madison’s Downtown Armory for the band’s first practic. The group is directed by Diane Plack and Donna Mathison.