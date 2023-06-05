DONNA MATHISON (right) leads the Madison Community Band in a performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" during their first practice last Wednesday at the Downtown Armory. Mathison is co-director of the group with Diane Plack.
The Madison Community Band has provided residents a space to flex their musical muscles for decades, and now, they’re ready to begin another summer of practices and performances.
Last Wednesday, around 20 people gathered at Madison’s Downtown Armory for the band’s first practic. The group is directed by Diane Plack and Donna Mathison.
“We have some really accomplished musicians here,” Plack said.
The band is open to anyone from sixth grade and up, and performances last until the end of July. Wednesday’s crowd was composed of area residents, Dakota State University and Madison High School students, as well as MHS/MMS Band Director Terrence Kenny.
“We have a little gal in our clarinet section that is a 7th-grader, so that’s our youngest as of now,” Plack added.
Instruments included saxophones, trumpets, flutes, clarinets and more, with members engaging in a rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” as their first piece together.
Plack explained that she and Mathison have directed the band for the past 12 years, taking up the reigns after the departure of longtime director Barb Hegg. Previously, Plack taught music at Ramona and Madison Elementary School. Mathison was one of her students from her time at the former.
While no performances have been scheduled yet, Plack said they will be announced once the size and shape of the band is more solidified. Their next practice is this Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Downtown Armory, though the practice space will rotate to other locations for subsequent sessions.