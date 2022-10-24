In many ways, music is a sort of universal language. A set of lyrics, a melody or a simple guitar line can evoke powerful memories and emotions.
As Madison native Jerry Turner puts it, “music defines moments in time.”
Turner is among the newest class of inductees into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has devoted his life to sharing the joys of music with those around him.
Turner is best known for being a member of the Cartwright Brothers with Mark Nelson and Jeff Schwebach. Together, the group brought a lively combination of music and comedy across the Midwest for almost 30 years. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sept. 26 at the Ramkota in Sioux Falls.
“Mark first gave us the news during a conference call when he asked us, ‘Well guys, what would you think about playing at the induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame?’ My first response was, ‘Are they crazy’?” Turner joked. “In all seriousness, it was amazing. It was incredibly humbling to be mentioned in the same breath as people I grew up watching and had respected for so many years.”
Turner was raised in Madison where he first discovered his love for live music.
“Bands used to come to the high school dances after football games,” he said. “We had good exposure with our proximity to Sioux Falls, and there was a lot of fantastic local musicians. That was pretty much my initial inspiration.”
After graduating from South Dakota State University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in music education, Turner began playing guitar seriously and performing at local bars before joining Nelson and Schwebach at the Pomp Room in Sioux Falls.
The Pomp Room was opened in 1971 by Dwayne and Jeanie Ertz and served as the city’s premier Rock and Roll venue until closing in 1998.
“It was an important stop for a lot of bands and really helped shape the music scene in eastern South Dakota,” Turner noted.
What started out as a duo between Nelson and Schwebach playing acoustic happy hour sets gradually grew to include Turner and other musicians in the Split Pea Band. The group provided raucous and hilarious performances of originals, covers and improvisations.
“We’d put a tip bucket out for the crowd, and they’d put song suggestions on the bills,” Turner explained.
This practice led to performances ranging from Bob Dylan to Indigo Girls to Metallica. Along with their quality playing, the group utilized comedic elements inspired by the likes of Williams and Ree.
“There was a lot of comedy and making up songs,” Turner added. “If we didn’t know something, we’d make words up as we went along, and we always came up with something fun.”
Another staple venue for the band was the Bavarian Gardens near Lake Okoboji in Iowa, where they would play every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
“The amount of debauchery was incredible,” Turner laughed. “We described ourselves like Monty Python as musicians.”
Across these venues, the group spread their love of music and comedy to a growing following.
“We would play all of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’ or get the entire crowd singing Jimmy Buffett’s ‘Margaritaville’,” Turner said. “You never knew what to expect, but the crowd always kept us going.”
Turner said that one of the key components of their sound was mixing moments of fun with quality musicianship.
“It was satisfying to make people laugh but also to be playing good music,” Turner explained. “It’s the same talent that creates something silly that also creates something beautiful.”
For Turner, this dichotomy is what makes music so special, along with the cathartic release that comes with performing and the plethora of memories it creates.
“When was a kid, you’d buy an album and listen to it front to back,” Turner said. “You’d shut everything else out and let the music take you somewhere.”
Turner has instilled this love of music into his three children, Eric, Adam and Abby, who are all singers. While Turner does not play as regularly as he used to, he still performs in a few local bands, including the ZZ Top tribute group ZZ-3.
Turner said that his passion for music will continue for the rest of his life and offers all aspiring musicians the same advice: “Don’t let the music define you, but be the one who defines the music.”