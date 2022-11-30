Madison MasterSingers

NANCY GILBERT (front, left), Brad Stearns, Jerry Eilertson, Dan Fritz and Stacey Riedel practice alongside the other MasterSingers in preparation for the upcoming Christmas concerts. The group practices every Monday in the Madison Middle School choir room, provided by MMS Choral Director Jenn Richards.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

On Dec. 4, 1988, the Madison MasterSingers held their first Christmas concert.

The program for that initial show reads, “the formation of the Madison MasterSingers was a labor of love, commitment and community support.”