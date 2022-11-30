On Dec. 4, 1988, the Madison MasterSingers held their first Christmas concert.
The program for that initial show reads, “the formation of the Madison MasterSingers was a labor of love, commitment and community support.”
Over three decades later, the spirit of that message is alive and well as the group prepares for its newest set of holiday performances.
“The feedback that we get from the community makes you feel like you’re offering something that the community needs or wants, and that’s very rewarding,” said MasterSingers Board President Charlotte Groce.
The group is holding its last practices before bringing their talents to the public for two concerts this weekend. They will perform at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Then, they will return to Madison for a performance at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. — exactly 34 years from the first concert.
The MasterSingers have experienced many changes since their inception, but the members remain united by a shared passion.
“I love to sing, and it makes it even better when you’re singing in a group,” Director Yvonne Dietterle noted.
This is Dietterle’s second year directing the Christmas concerts after the MasterSingers returned from their pandemic hiatus in the fall of 2021. Her roots with the group reach back to the very beginning as she was a member of the original 1988 choir under the direction of Carolyn Hillan.
This weekend’s performances will feature 12 songs with an intermission. Accompaniment is provided by Karen Freier. The MasterSingers will also be joined by Teresa Conrad, daughter of member Delora Sims, on violin for the songs “Candles of Advent” and “Why Did the Shepherds Come from Afar?”
Conrad has played the violin since she was seven years old and has performed with the South Dakota Symphony and the South Dakota Youth Orchestra, among others. She is also a member of the South Dakota Fiddlers Hall of Fame.
Multi-generational talent can be seen throughout the MasterSingers’ membership. Fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, grandparents and grandchildren can all be found.
Apart from their familial connections and love of singing, the members are bonded through their lasting commitment to the choir and the relationships formed within.
“I have people here that I don’t see other places very much, so being here together and sharing that love of music with them is what I look forward to every fall when we start rehearsing,” Groce said.
Members are also generous enough to support the choir financially. Dues are paid to help finance the hiring of accompaniment, purchasing music and other efforts that benefit the group. They are also supported through tiered community sponsorships.
For many, the MasterSingers’ Christmas concerts signify the arrival of the holidays. Their talents bring forth festive cheer, and their passion for the choir and broader community is visible even in their practices.
Additionally, the MasterSingers will perform on Saturday at the community Christmas tree lighting following KJAM’s Parade of Lights beginning at 5:30 p.m.
They will also sing at various community events throughout the year before closing the season with concerts on March 31 and Palm Sunday.
