Despite delays, tru Shrimp CEO Michael Ziebell said the company remains committed to constructing a planned shrimp harvesting plant in Madison.
In 2019, the Minnesota-based company tru Shrimp announced its plans to construct a shrimp harvesting facility in Madison. The facility, called Madison Bay Harbor, would raise shrimp in stacked trays called Tidal Basins and then process them.
When first announced, the company had planned to break ground that same year, but after several delays, the groundbreaking is now expected to be in 2024, Ziebell said. At this time, there is no definitive date for construction to begin.
Ziebell said the planned facility will produce about 1.7 million pounds of raw shrimp. The facility will have three revenue streams: the raw shrimp meant for human consumption, pet food ingredients and chitosan.
Extracted from the shells and exoskeletons of crustaceans like shrimp, chitosan is a sugar which can be used in pharmaceutical drugs and medical products like bandages.
The construction cost for the facility is estimated to be $149 million.
Financing and COVID-19 have been hurdles for the company, Ziebell said. Currently, tru Shrimp is aiming to raise the necessary equity to begin construction, and it is courting international investors. The company has also applied for a loan guarantee with the United States Department of Agriculture.
“The pieces are coming together. It’s just that raising equity in this environment is not easy,” he said.
COVID-19 made it harder to secure investors, who were not able to travel to the company’s pilot facility in Balaton, Minn., to see it in action. Inflation and supply chain issues, also linked to COVID-19, have also increased planned production costs.
In addition to courting investors and completing engineering work, tru Shrimp has been making deals with customers for its three main products, Ziebell said.
According to an Aug. 16 press release, tru Shrimp has appointed Hawkins Inc. as the U.S. distributor of its chitosan. Hawkins manufactures, repackages and sells pharmaceutical ingredients to companies across the country.
In addition, Ziebell said tru Shrimp has signed letters of intent with multiple companies to purchase the consumable raw shrimp, pet food ingredients and chitosan for the shrimp that will be grown in the planned Madison Bay Harbor.
“The customers are waiting for the products, so that’s a very good thing. I’m pretty confident we’re going to have a great deal of the product of the harbor sold by the time it’s built, if not all of it,” he said.
Originally, tru Shrimp planned to produce about 8 million pounds of shrimp in Madison, but now Ziebell estimates the number to be 1.7 million pounds. The number of planned Tidal Basins has also been reduced to 48.
To fill up the Tidal Basins, tru Shrimp will need about 6.7 million gallons of water, which would be pumped into the basins in stages. Each Tidal Basin is 12 feet wide, 585 feet long and 14 inches deep.
About 31,000 additional gallons of fresh water would be needed each day to replace water lost to evaporation, Ziebell said, which would be a bit less than 12 million gallons per year.
A water treatment facility would also be on-site, and the company would not discharge any of the salt water. The salt water would be part of a “closed loop system,” Ziebell said, and water used while processing the shrimp would be held until cleared for proper disposal.
“We’ll be very careful about that. We are not out to pollute anything,” he said. “In fact, sustainability is one of the hallmarks of our business, and we’re very conscious of municipal partners.”
Ziebell said the planned construction cost has increased about 30% from initial estimates due to inflation and supply chain issues, and the anticipated cost is currently $149 million.
The planned facility would be in the Lakeview Industrial Park along SD-34 in Madison. An estimated 80 people would be employed at the facility.
“I’d like to reassert my commitment to Madison. We are going to build it. Everybody’s been very patient with us, and we appreciate that. This is no small endeavor,” Ziebell said. “Just give us a little more time. We are going to build Madison Bay Harbor. In many ways, we’re getting closer every day.”