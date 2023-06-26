The Lake County Commission held the first preliminary budget hearing at last week’s meeting.
The commissioners then also decided they would vote on whether or not to pass a $2.8 million opt-out, or increase in the amount requested in property taxes, at their July 6 meeting. Initially, the commission planned to discuss this potential property tax increase near the beginning of the meeting, before the budget hearing.
Since 2010, Lake County has supplemented its budget with funds from the reserve fund, which acts as a type of savings account. Last year, the Lake County Commission used about $1.6 million in reserves to supplement the budget, a practice which commissioners and staff have called “unsustainable.”
The budget hearing was initially slated to run from 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., but it began soon after 10 a.m. and ran until about 2 p.m. But, the commissioners requested to move the property tax increase discussion until after the budget hearing, hoping it would give them more guidance on how much additional money the county required.
“We’re still not any closer to knowing numbers,” said Commissioner Dennis Slaughter after the budget hearing.
The budget hearing saw county employees speak in front of the commissioners about their departments’ needs and projects for the 2024 budget year. But, most departments’ budgets did not yet include the cost of personnel. For many departments, personnel costs make up half or more of the total budget.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, said the Auditor’s Office would work on the cost of personnel once the office received guidance from the commission.
“We’re kind of hoping for a 3% cost of living increase, but we’ll see where that shakes out at the end of everything,” Gust said.
Some budgets, such as the County Commission and elections budget, saw large changes from this year to the last. The County Commission saw its budget decrease because there will not be a required audit this year, and the elections budget saw a larger increase because of the 2024 presidential election.
A large department budget, IT, was also not completed at the time of the hearing.
Based on the budget information available at the time of the hearing, several departments saw small to moderate increases or decreases of $10,000 or less in their non-personnel budgets, but some departments, like the Register of Deeds, saw larger increases, such as about $70,000, due to implementing new software in the coming year. But, this $70,000 could be moved to the IT budget.
The largest budget, the Highway Department, had personnel services included and saw an increase from the $2.8 million adopted budget of 2023 to a proposed 2024 budget of $4.2 million. In 2021 and ‘22, the amounts spent on the Highway Department were about $3.6 million and $3.7 million, respectively.
The commissioners discussed several ways to possibly lower the budget, such as contracting out chip seal repairs on county roads. This, said Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson, could be a net gain for the county and freed-up funds could be used elsewhere.
Commissioners Deb Reinicke and Adam Leighton expressed skepticism at the cost of a new storage building for road salt and sand. The building, as proposed, would cost about $230,000 for a 30x42-foot building.
Nelson presented a list of four other pieces of equipment, including a crack sealer, a hot box heater, a 2024 pickup truck and a new plow truck, and Slaughter requested the pickup get moved down on the priority list.
Other than the discussion with the Highway Department, the commissioners only suggested cuts to smaller discretionary categories, or areas where commissioners can but are not required to fund. Many, though not all, discretionary categories receive less than $10,000 each year.
Several of these areas, including but not limited to the Madison Public Library, Interlakes Community Action Partnership, Lake Area Improvement Corporation and Lake County Museum, requested increases, but commissioners indicated they would likely receive the same amount as they did in 2023.