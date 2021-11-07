It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – or at least a little like Christmas.
Over the weekend, Angel Trees went up at Gary’s Bakery and the Madison Public Library. The trees provide area residents with the opportunity to become personally involved in spreading Christmas joy by purchasing gifts for children in need.
“For some, that may be the best gift they receive,” said Janelle Wolf, one of the volunteers setting up the trees.
The project has been coordinated through the Lake County Food Pantry for nearly four decades. With gifts for their children, families can also receive food for Christmas.
However, they must complete an application and register their children. This can be done at Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP), the Department of Social Services, Community Counseling Services or the community health nurse’s office in the courthouse.
While applications have been available since mid-September, few have been submitted to date.
Jeff Nelson, president of the Lake County Food Pantry board of directors, said that is one of the challenges his organization faces when planning.
“When we start the programs, we don’t know how many will participate,” he said.
Last year, 160 families received assistance. That number was down from previous years, which Nelson attributed to COVID hesitancy. Normally, the Food Pantry assists between 175 and 200 families, which is the number expected this year.
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 17. Because applications are still being taken, angels will be printed in batches in upcoming weeks. Individuals who don’t find an angel on one occasion are encouraged to check again or at another location.
In addition to Gary’s Bakery and the Madison Public Library, Montgomery’s Furniture has an Angel Tree. Volunteers drop off angels at that location for the tree the store decorates.
When individuals select an angel, they are to tear off the perforated section which asks for their name and phone number. This should then be left in the box by the Angel Tree.
“Then we know who to contact if the gift doesn’t come back on time,” volunteer Lana Johnson said. “They have to be sure to keep the angel because they need to attach that when they bring the gift back.”
Tradition dictates that after volunteers decorate the tree in the window at Gary’s Bakery, they sit down to enjoy a donut and coffee. As they did so on Saturday, they talked about their involvement in the project and some of the creative approaches to gift-giving they have seen.
“It makes me feel so warm inside to buy a gift for someone who might not get a gift,” Johnson said.
The beauty of the project is that individuals can choose angels based upon what they can afford to give. Each angel includes a suggestion of some sort.
“A lot of them are pretty specific about what they want,” Wolf commented. Volunteers admit that some of the requested gifts are kind of pricey, but they note ways to fulfill that child’s wish.
“Sometimes you have to pool together and have several people donate for it,” Wolf said. One year, her office purchased a child a bike in that way.
Volunteers have observed that most people migrate toward a specific age or gender. Wolf, who has sons, migrates toward boys. Johnson, who works with young children, migrates toward that age group.
Volunteers are grateful to those organizations in town, including church youth groups, which select several angels. This enables them to achieve their goal.
“We always make sure everyone gets a gift,” Johnson said.
Those adopting angels are asked to wrap their gifts, attach the angel and return them to Food Pantry volunteers between Dec. 4-8 (except Sunday) at the Downtown Armory. Volunteers will be collecting gifts each day between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.