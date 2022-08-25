The grass was wet with dew on Thursday morning as vendors for the Prairie Village Jamboree flea market set up their wares.
At noon, the 59th annual Steam Threshing Jamboree, featuring John Deere, would officially open. The first scheduled event was the South Dakota Home Baked Pie Contest at 3:30 p.m., followed by a tractor pull at 4:30 p.m.
Demonstrations and parades start on Friday and run through the weekend with a significant new event added for Saturday. At 3 p.m. in the Lawrence Welk Opera House, the first inductee to the Prairie Village Hall of Fame will be announced.
However, in the hours leading up to the opening, as the area between SD-34 and the historic buildings was transformed into the area’s largest flea market and the momentum was building, folks were focused on final preparations.
Judy and Melvin Haukos of Blomkest, Minn., are participating in the flea market for the first time after a long hiatus.
“We sold our truck stop, so we have more time for flea markets,” Judy said.
They came in an RV and set up an awning to shade their wares. The retired couple go to auctions and garage sales looking for items that fit their niche – primarily toy cars and tractors, although related items are also found on their tables.
As much as anything, they enjoy the social aspect of flea markets.
“You meet a lot of fun people,” Judy said. “I call it our flea market family.”
Their granddaughter, Nona Bemis, a recent graduate of a special needs program, travels with them and sells phone cords.
“We’re trying to help her learn how to work with money,” Judy said.
Not far from their booth, Terry Buol of Norfolk, Neb., was working to organize the quixotic lamps and wooden lawn furniture his sons make. They’ve been participating in the Jamboree flea market for at least 10 years.
“It’s fun going to shows because we’re the only ones who have stuff like ours,” he said.
They started coming to the Jamboree for a simple reason.
“I’m an old farm boy. I farmed until I was 35,” he said.
Then he answered the call to the ministry; he currently serves two small churches in Nebraska: Newman Grove United Methodist Church and Looking Glass United Methodist Church.
“This is a big farm show,” Buol continued.
Some of the things remind him of growing up on a farm. Others he simply finds to be interesting.
“I grew up on a John Deere G,” he noted since the feature tractor this year is John Deere.
Everything at his booth is handcrafted. The chair design was adapted from the traditional Adirondack chair. Constructed from decking, the chairs have a curved seat rather than a flat seat and aren’t sloped, making it easier to stand.
Some pieces combine two chairs with a table between them.
“Inside, between the two chairs, there’s a cooler built in,” Buol said, adding that his son Jeff has sold over 700 since developing the design about 15 years ago.
His son Mike designs and builds one-of-a-kind lamps from found objects. One uses a John Deere radiator as a base. Another incorporates light switches. Most have various lengths of metal pipe with plumbing fixtures.
“It’s all used stuff we find for him. We become American pickers sometimes,” Buol commented with a chuckle.
Near his booth were rows and rows of concrete lawn ornaments – frogs, gnomes and mushrooms. Elsewhere, canopies were just being raised. Throughout the day other vendors would continue to set up their booths until weekend crowds had a treasure trove to peruse.