Retired couple enjoy flea markets

JUDY HAUKOS (left), her granddaughter Nona Bemis and her husband Melvin have a variety of toy tractors, including John Deere models, for sale at their flea market booth.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

The grass was wet with dew on Thursday morning as vendors for the Prairie Village Jamboree flea market set up their wares.

At noon, the 59th annual Steam Threshing Jamboree, featuring John Deere, would officially open. The first scheduled event was the South Dakota Home Baked Pie Contest at 3:30 p.m., followed by a tractor pull at 4:30 p.m.