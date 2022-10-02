Dr. Blessinger

DR. JUSTIN BLESSINGER loads a sheet of acrylic plastic into his laser cutter located in the Accessible Tech section of the MadLabs® facility at Dakota State University.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Dr. Justin Blessinger is the director of the Dakota State University AdapT Lab for Accessible Technology, a branch of the MadLabs® whose true purpose is often misunderstood.

“It’s not merely about making tech accessible; it’s about using tech to make the world more accessible,” Blessinger said.