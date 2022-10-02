Dr. Justin Blessinger is the director of the Dakota State University AdapT Lab for Accessible Technology, a branch of the MadLabs® whose true purpose is often misunderstood.
“It’s not merely about making tech accessible; it’s about using tech to make the world more accessible,” Blessinger said.
His work has been used to help people with various disabilities utilize the power of technology to improve their quality of life.
Last year, Blessinger and his team designed a wheelchair that could traverse sand and shallow water with ease, allowing its user to continue their love of the beach despite losing the ability to walk. He has also made accessible go-karts that can be precisely modeled to the unique needs of disabled children.
“It’s all about identifying needs and finding solutions that work,” he said.
Now, Blessinger is bringing these innovative talents to the Spirit of Madison Band to assist them with this year’s show, “Mirror Image.”
Using high-quality acrylic plastic and his laser cutter, Blessinger designed specialized mirrors that could be placed throughout the band for a safe and decorative performance boost. The materials were provided by the Friends of the Spirit of Madison Band booster club.
The mirrors were cut in the shape of Madison School District’s trademark ‘M’ and can be fastened via Velcro and zip-ties to uniforms, drums and other marching band equipment.
“The mirrors will be used with specific movements to catch the light. It’s been a great solution and brings a fun bit of flare to the performance,” Blessinger added.
Along with about 70 of the small mirrors, Blessinger provided two 8-foot-tall ones on wheels with wooden frames to be used on the edges of the performance, and the flag guard will utilize rounded hand mirrors for even more theatrical effect.
Blessinger explained that the M’s were crafted by pulling the design off the internet and running a trace program to make the outline. Once all this is loaded into the laser cutter, Blessinger can produce an ‘M’ in about 40 seconds.
“The laser cutter works on all nonconductive material, and while 3D printers can do a lot of the same things, they are a lot slower,” he explained.
Blessinger has also used this technology to create a mirror-faced mascot for CybHER, a DSU program designed to empower women in cyber security.
Blessinger said he was first approached for the mirrors by his daughter Anna, who is one of three drum majors for the Spirit of Madison Band. She mentioned to Blessinger that the performance could use more elements that highlight its themes of self-perception and reflection.
Since glass would be a hazard, Blessinger thought the acrylic plastic would be perfect for representing the theme while ensuring no students risked injury.
Madison Band Director Terrence Kenny was enthused when Blessinger brought the idea to him.
“I find this plastic fascinating, and Kenny was really excited at the prospect of integrating it into the performance,” Blessinger said.
For Blessinger, navigating the challenges of projects like this is part of the enjoyment, especially when it is for a quality cause.
“Working together with people is what makes it fun, and it’s exciting to be able to feed into that creative energy,” he said.
Community and collaboration are integral parts of Blessinger’s work, and he said he looks forward to any future opportunities to assist the band or anyone else who could benefit from his services.
The Spirit of Madison Band will use Blessinger’s mirrors for all remaining performances, including the Festival of Bands field competition on Saturday in Sioux Falls.