Jim Lloyd

JIM LLOYD, who served as the general curator for Watertown's Bramble Park Zoo, was the most recent keynote speaker for Dakota State University's careers in science speaker series. The event was put on by the DSU TriBeta Biology Honor Society chapter and took place Tuesday night at the Habeger Science Center.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

In only its second year of existence, Dakota State University’s chapter of the TriBeta Biology Honor Society has risen to one of the college’s premier programs. Joining the group grants students opportunities for research grants, community outreach and more.

Biology Professor Dr. Andrew Sathoff was the driving force behind launching the program and has served as its faculty adviser ever since. A noteworthy aspect of TriBeta is its careers in science speaker series, which enlists professionals to speak with students about the career paths within biology.