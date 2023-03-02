JIM LLOYD, who served as the general curator for Watertown's Bramble Park Zoo, was the most recent keynote speaker for Dakota State University's careers in science speaker series. The event was put on by the DSU TriBeta Biology Honor Society chapter and took place Tuesday night at the Habeger Science Center.
In only its second year of existence, Dakota State University’s chapter of the TriBeta Biology Honor Society has risen to one of the college’s premier programs. Joining the group grants students opportunities for research grants, community outreach and more.
Biology Professor Dr. Andrew Sathoff was the driving force behind launching the program and has served as its faculty adviser ever since. A noteworthy aspect of TriBeta is its careers in science speaker series, which enlists professionals to speak with students about the career paths within biology.
On Tuesday, students gathered at the Habeger Science Center for the series’ newest speaker, Jim Lloyd, who served as the general curator for the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown for 31 years. Throughout his presentation, Lloyd described the ins and outs of the zoo industry, giving students a unique peak behind the curtain.
“Zoos have more attendance per year than all the sporting events in the U.S.,” Lloyd said, a fact that seemed to send a small shock through the crowd.
Lloyd explained that the Bramble Park Zoo is ranked in the top 25% of zoos in the country, which is calculated through their accreditation.
“What I mean by accreditation is that you meet standards in all the things that you do,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd has an intimate knowledge of the accreditation process due to his 18 years of experience as an inspector for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Founded in 1924, the AZA is viewed as the national standard for zoo accreditation. Lloyd noted that accreditation can also be achieved through the Zoological Association of America (ZAA), which began in 2005, although the AZA is more extensive.
“The other thing you’re inspected by as a zoo is the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” Lloyd said. “The AZA and the ZAA are above and beyond the USDA. If you’re meeting the standards of these two bodies, you don’t really have to worry about the USDA stuff because you’re already doing it.”
Lloyd said that while not every zoon chooses to be accredited, those that do can receive increased opportunities for funding as well as access to breeding programs like the AZA-affiliated Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE).
He added that a boost in public perception is another motivator: “Accreditation is so important in a zoo because you have living organisms that people like; that’s why you’ve got to have your act together.”
Lloyd elaborated that accreditation inspections are based on five main factors: animal welfare, governing authority (staff, wages, etc.), physical facility, safety/security and guest services.
“Animal welfare is number one,” Lloyd said. “If you don’t have proper animal welfare, I guarantee you won’t be accredited.”
Safety and security are also top priorities, especially with animals that have the potential to be dangerous, like big cats and great apes.
This discussion led to a question from the crowd concerning Harambe, the silverback gorilla who became an internet sensation following his death at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016.
After a young child climbed into his enclosure, Harambe was shot and killed out of fear for the child’s safety. The public outcry for the event was immense, but Lloyd stressed that not enough people realized that the zoo had followed its policies and procedures to a T. He added that having these policies and procedures in place is essential for the protection of zoo visitors as well as the animals themselves.
Lloyd also discussed the multitude of conservation projects that zoos are involved in, stating: “The AZA and ZAA do more for conservation dollar-wise than any organization in the U.S.”
As far as careers, Lloyd described the requirements for zookeepers, on-staff educators and other zoo employees.
He said that while working in a zoo can be stressful, it can also be incredibly rewarding, specifically in the sense that zoos allow for experiences people can’t get anywhere else.
Lloyd encouraged each student in the crowd to follow their passion wherever it took them, even if that doesn’t mean joining a zoo.
“Whatever your interest is, get into it,” he said.