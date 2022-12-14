JAMIE AND BRANDON HODNE (middle left) accepted their Customer Service Excellence award at the Centurion & Supreme Boats dealer meetings in Orlando, Fla., last month. Also pictured are (left) Centurion Boats Warranty Manager Patty Jones, CB Sales Rep Robert Hoelscher and CB President Paul Singer.
Customer service is a crucial aspect of all businesses. It ensures customers are treated fairly and receive quality assistance during each visit. Providing service of this kind has been a staple at Sodak’s Marina on Lake Madison since its opening in 2005.
Last month, owners Jamie and Brandon Hodne journeyed to Orlando, Fla., for Centurion & Supreme Boats dealer meetings. At these meetings, their devotion to quality service was rewarded with the Customer Service Excellence award. Sodak’s Marina was one of only five dealers in North America to receive this honor.
Brandon Hodne began work at the marina after purchasing Sterney’s on the south side of Lake Madison. In addition to changing the name, he sought to expand the business to include additional store items as well as a boat, camper and trailer repair shop.
Hodne has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and serves as the marina’s master mechanic. He previously spent five years working for Parks Marina in Sioux Falls. Before that, he was employed at Northview Campers and Interlakes Sport Center in Madison.
His wife Jamie builds the boats for the showroom and works in sales, finance and marketing. The couple has two boys, Teegan and Krayton.
Throughout their progression, they’ve added five brands to their dealership ranks including Manitou and Landau pontoons, Centurion & Supreme wake/surf boats and Monterey ski boats. Their retail space, service shop and recently added rig shop have also seen significant expansion.