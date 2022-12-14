Sodak's Marina award

JAMIE AND BRANDON HODNE (middle left) accepted their Customer Service Excellence award at the Centurion & Supreme Boats dealer meetings in Orlando, Fla., last month. Also pictured are (left) Centurion Boats Warranty Manager Patty Jones, CB Sales Rep Robert Hoelscher and CB President Paul Singer.

 Submitted photo

Customer service is a crucial aspect of all businesses. It ensures customers are treated fairly and receive quality assistance during each visit. Providing service of this kind has been a staple at Sodak’s Marina on Lake Madison since its opening in 2005.

Last month, owners Jamie and Brandon Hodne journeyed to Orlando, Fla., for Centurion & Supreme Boats dealer meetings. At these meetings, their devotion to quality service was rewarded with the Customer Service Excellence award. Sodak’s Marina was one of only five dealers in North America to receive this honor.