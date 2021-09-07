Lake County commissioners supported the Lake County Highway Advisory Committee’s recommendation that a highway management plan be developed by including the services of IMS in the budget for 2022.
At the Aug. 16 meeting, the commission reviewed a written request from the committee asking that a plan be developed by “a professional, unbiased, experienced and trustworthy firm.” Following a discussion, commissioners approved soliciting a quote to determine whether it would be financially feasible for the county to do so.
On Tuesday morning, they received a written quote from Infrastructure Management Services of Tempe, Ariz., which included costs for setting up the project, doing field surveys, data analysis and a final pavement management report. The projected cost is $51,823.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, indicated the firm has been used elsewhere in South Dakota, including Minnehaha and Lincoln counties and the city of Sioux Falls. She highlighted the aspect of the quote which was most attractive to committee members – that the report would include several scenarios.
“It wasn’t just, ‘Here’s what you should be doing’,” Gust said.
In addition to ranking the condition of all paved roads, it would include a budget analysis for fixing everything, the repercussions of doing nothing, the minimum amount of work needed to maintain the existing level of service, and a multi-year rehabilitation and prioritized paving plan. It would also indicate what would be needed to maintain a pavement condition index at various levels.
Although no official vote was taken, the project was included in the budget which the commission is planning to approve on Sept. 21.
In other highway-related issues, the commission:
— Learned a public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 to review the Five-Year Lake County Transportation Plan.
“The meeting is in the evening so it should be easier for interested people who have to work in the day to attend,” Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson said.
— Learned an informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 for townships to obtain information about the small structure inventory project for which the county received $50,658. The project includes small structures located on township and county secondary roads.
— Approved hiring Blake Neu as a temporary, part-time inventory specialist to assist with the small structure inventory. His salary will be funded through the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund program.
Nelson reported Neu has conducted inventories for the state Department of Transportation.
“It would be easy for him. Give him a pickup and tablet and send him out with a map,” he said.
— Approved utility occupancy applications from Lewis and Clark Regional Water System and Sioux Valley Energy.
— Learned the county will receive a grant through the Bridge Improvement Grant program to help cover preliminary engineering costs for the structure two miles west and 2.5 miles north of Chester on 462nd Avenue between Round Lake and Brant Lake.
— Approved a joint powers financial and maintenance agreement with the state DOT for work to change the curved intersection at 237th Street and 461A Avenue into a T-intersection. The estimated cost to the county will be $11,500. The state will cover 90% of the project costs.
Gust explained this intersection was chosen by the state due to the number of accidents which occurred there over a period of 10 years.