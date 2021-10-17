Madison Central School Educational Foundation Executive Director Renae Prostrollo said last week that the foundation has come together with an involved, hard-working board of directors in recent years as the non-profit works to facilitate support for Madison K-12 schools. “Due to the organization and hard work of our board members, MCSEF has been able to raise between $25,000 and $27,000 during our annual fund-raising dinners,” said Prostrollo.
This year, however, proved challenging as concerns over COVID-19 meant a dinner was likely not the best option. That’s when Renae’s husband, Nick Prostrollo, who owns Prostrollo All-American Auto Mall in Madison, jumped in with the idea of a raffle, offering to procure a new Ford F-150 as the grand prize for this year’s fund-raiser.
The Donate 2 Drive raffle tickets are $100 each, with only 500 tickets to be sold. The drawing will be held on Dec. 11 at the high school basketball doubleheader.
Jennifer Gross, chairwoman for the MCSEF, explained that the funds raised go toward everything from scholarships to continued education for teachers and staff and even infrastructure upgrades.
“We’ve created a private-public partnership in order to meet the needs of our most precious investment as a community: our children,” Gross said. She works for East River Electric Power Cooperative doing outreach and education, working with youth and adults alike to teach safety for the cooperative.
The MCSEF funding is 100% community sourced funding. In addition, the donations are disbursed to create equal opportunities for staff and students, beyond the available school budget.
“We’re here to support innovation and higher learning with investments from our community, which then benefits our schools,” said Gross. “We hope this year will be our greatest yet.”
First prize in the drawing is the 2022 Ford F150. The second-place prize is a $500 Montgomery’s gift card and a $500 Sunshine Foods gift card, while third place wins a Yukon Gold Solo Fire Pit donated by CU Mortgage Direct, a kettle grill from Karl’s TV & Appliance and two rocking lawn chairs donated by Ace Hardware.
To purchase tickets, donate directly or learn more, visit www.madisoneducational foundation.org.
The organization began hosting the annual fund-raiser 11 years ago, raising over a quarter of a million dollars for education thus far.