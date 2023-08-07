Complete Hemp Processing in Winfred held a multi-day conference and workshop about the state of the industrial hemp industry, featuring speakers from across the state and country.
Complete Hemp Processing, which began operating in April, is a decortication plant, which means it removes the fibrous outside of the hemp plant from the wooden core. The cores and fibers can then be used to make various products, such as construction materials, fabric and animal bedding, among others.
While hemp and marijuana come from the same species of plant, hemp has less than 0.3% THC content, which is what gives marijuana its psychoactive effect. Hemp cannot be used as a drug, and all hemp grown in South Dakota is tested for its THC content to make sure it doesn’t pass the 0.3% threshold.
Hemp was made legal to grow throughout the U.S. in the 2018 Farm Bill.
The conference, held Friday and Saturday in Winfred, acted as the plant’s official grand opening. A.H. Meyer and Sons opened the plant to make hemp a viable crop for farmers in the state, said Ken Meyer.
“I like that we have farmers that are here who have been growing hemp for the facility, and they’re excited because hemp is giving them another cash crop that they can grow in rotation with their corn and soybeans,” Meyer said.
Since opening the facility, staff and managers have learned more efficient practices and added some mechanisms to reduce dust.
“Over time each day, it’s been better and better,” Meyer said.
For Meyer, one of the goals of the conference was to raise awareness about the industrial hemp industry and allow people within the industry to network with each other and improve their businesses. To make hemp a reliable cash crop, Meyer said, the industry needs to work with lawmakers, farmers, seed producers and manufacturers.
“It’s not very often that you have a whole new industry come out in a region where, potentially, if you can see this in an unincorporated village like Winfred, South Dakota, you probably will see it in many small, rural communities,” he said.
South Dakota has other natural advantages, Meyer said. The length of the growing season, the heat and the amount of rain are ideal.
“Hemp only needs about half the moisture that corn needs,” he said. “Hemp needs rain in the first four weeks, but once it’s established, it doesn’t need nearly as much moisture as other crops to grow well.”
Multiple South Dakota legislators attended the conference, including Sen. Casey Crabtree, who represents Lake County, and Sen. Joshua Klumb, who grew the first hemp crop ever processed in Winfred.
“I think it’s really cool to talk about it from an economic development standpoint. You’re talking about an industry that is really just being built right now,” Crabtree said. “We’re seeing value-added agriculture come online that’s going to create more opportunities for our kids to live here and work here and prosper here.”
Klumb said the biggest challenge the industry faces now is education. Currently, many people are unaware of the difference between marijuana and hemp, and without more awareness, the industry will not receive the support it needs to thrive.
“Personally, I hope we can get it to a spot where we can reduce some of the oversight, but it won’t happen until we have that distinction between marijuana and hemp,” Klumb said.