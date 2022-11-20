Dr. Fenecia Homan has been named the inaugural dean of the Governor’s Cyber Academy at Dakota State University. She will begin this position on Jan. 5.
The academy is part of the cyber-research initiative at DSU which was announced earlier this year.
This dual-credit program will offer South Dakota high school students the opportunity to take 30 credits while in high school. Several courses will be in general education, but most will be focused on computer and cyber sciences.
This experience will allow students to explore cyber as a possible career and can streamline their paths to a college degree. This initiative will help DSU expand and accelerate the talent pipeline into its nationally recognized cyber programs.
The Governor’s Cyber Academy is an expansion of DSU’s Cyber Academy offered in several school districts over the past few years. The academy will begin its statewide rollout in fall 2023.
“We are thrilled that Dr. Homan has accepted our offer to join DSU as the inaugural dean of the Governor’s Cyber Academy,” said Dr. Rebecca Hoey, provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs.
“The Governor’s Cyber Academy is an innovative program that will create meaningful pathways for high school students to explore education and career possibilities in cyber fields,” said Homan. “I am honored and excited to extend the high-quality cyber programming at Dakota State to high school students across South Dakota.”
She has experience in K-12 as a middle and high school math teacher and has been with Southeast Technical College since 2012, most recently serving as associate vice president for institutional effectiveness.
“Her background in K-12 education and higher education make her well suited to the role,” Hoey said. “We look forward to developing the Governor’s Cyber Academy this spring in preparation for its fall 2023 launch.”