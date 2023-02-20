Hodges

MADISON'S Caleb Hodges placed first overall in the 132-pound division at the Region 1A wrestling tournament in Madison on Saturday. Hodges was one of three Bulldogs who qualified for the State Tournament to be held in Rapid City beginning on Thursday.

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs will send three wrestlers to the Class A State Wrestling Tournament in Rapid City on Thursday. Caleb Hodges, Wyatt Pickard and Carson Wolf all qualified for the state tournament at the Region 1A wrestling tournament in Madison on Saturday.

Pickard placed fourth overall in the 106-pound division.