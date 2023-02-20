MADISON'S Caleb Hodges placed first overall in the 132-pound division at the Region 1A wrestling tournament in Madison on Saturday. Hodges was one of three Bulldogs who qualified for the State Tournament to be held in Rapid City beginning on Thursday.
The Madison Bulldogs will send three wrestlers to the Class A State Wrestling Tournament in Rapid City on Thursday. Caleb Hodges, Wyatt Pickard and Carson Wolf all qualified for the state tournament at the Region 1A wrestling tournament in Madison on Saturday.
Pickard placed fourth overall in the 106-pound division.
Hodges placed first overall in the 132-pound division. After winning his first match, Hodges won by pinfall against Watertown’s Braden Le to reach the championship match. In the championship match, Hodges won by decision (5-3) against Tea Area’s Jackson Tschetter.
Wolf placed third in the 120-pound division. Wolf opened the tournament with a pinfall victory against O’Gorman’s Robbie Sealey. Wolf lost his next match by technical fall against Watertown’s Sloan Johannsen. Wolf reached the third-place match with a pinfall victory against Elias McElroy of Brookings. In the third-place match, Wolf defeated West Central’s Levi Anderson by decision (2-0).
Pickard won by decision (6-0) against West Central’s Alex Siemonsma. Pickard lost his second match of the day against Watertown’s Gage Lohr by pinfall. Pickard reached the third-place match with a pinfall victory against Flandreau’s Teague Bergford. In the third-place match, Pickard lost to Brookings Tate Helmbolt by technical fall (15-0).
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
MCM 70, Madison 52
The Madison Bulldogs dropped their final two regular-season games to finish the season with a 4-15 record.
McCook Central/Montrose outscored the Bulldogs 26-6 in the opening quarter. That first quarter helped MCM run away from Madison 70-52.
Zoey Gerry finished the game with 13 points. Ella Peterreins reached double figures with 10 points. Audrey Nelson scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds.
Dakota Valley 52, Madison 28
The Bulldogs were outscored 27-9 in the opening half on Friday against Dakota Valley. That slow start doomed the Bulldogs as they fell to Dakota Valley 52-28.
Nelson led the Bulldogs with 19 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Gerry scored five points and grabbed nine rebounds.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Dakota Valley 86, Madison 66
The Madison Bulldogs could now slow down Dakota Valley on Friday evening. The Panthers improved to 19-0 overall with an 86-66 victory against the Bulldogs.
Ben Brooks scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists for the Bulldogs.
Aiden Jensen and Charles Callahan each scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds.