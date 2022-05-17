The Madison City Commission on Monday authorized the mayor to sign agreements for a camera system for the Madison Police Department.
These cameras would read license plates for warrants, missing persons, stolen vehicles, gasoline thefts and more.
However, an officer or employee must still visually verify what the software identifies.
“This will hopefully deter people from coming to this community and stealing,” Commissioner Adam Shaw said.
No personal data would be collected with these cameras. All data would be automatically deleted after 30 days, unless someone were to go manually into the program to save specific data.
The cameras would be purchased from Flock Services Group, the first public safety operating system which has been used by neighborhoods, businesses, law enforcement and elected officials.
Madison would initially receive 25 cameras to place around the city.
The number will be reduced down to 10, once officials know the most strategic places for them.
Flock would also update software and cover any damages at no cost to the city, unless a city employee is involved in damaging the cameras or software.
Additionally, commissioners received an update on Madison’s recovery from the derecho last Thursday. Despite being very busy, city crews have accomplished a lot in terms of electrical and cleanup efforts. They worked through the first night to help Madison and its citizens.
Power came back on for most of the city on Friday night. Kinzley Funeral Home was the last building to get power on Monday.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth thanked workers and the National Guard for the “fantastic recovery.” Guardsman assisted with cleanup and disposal on Friday.
The commission announced workers would be making multiple loops throughout the city to ensure all debris would be picked up. They also reported that equipment may cause damage to yards that the city may not be able to clean up.
Finally, the commission asked residents to keep watching the Public Works website and social media for updates.
In other business, commissioners did the following:
— adopted Resolution No. 2022 — 24 to temporarily waive building permit fees related to the storm. A similar resolution was adopted during the 2019 flood. Permits are still required and fees will only be waived for construction to storm damage areas.
— adopted Resolution No. 2022 — 25 to allow for a current part-time office manager at the Madison Community Center to become full-time in the same role.
— referred a requested sidewalk improvement project at 625 S.E. 1st St. to the Sidewalk Committee.
The Madison Aquatic Center will open as planned on May 28. The city has secured the minimum amount of lifeguards required. There was no damage to the center’s building in last week’s story.
State Rep. John Mills introduced himself during the meeting. Due to redistricting, he now lives in District 8 and will be running for re-election here. District 8 includes Lake County.