(Editor’s note: The Leading Ladies special section comes out on Friday. This story talks about one leading lady who works for the City of Madison.)
Though it may seem a tedious profession to some, Heather Beaner brings high spirits and a lively attitude to Madison’s City Finance Department. Here, she serves as a financial assistant and AP specialist balancing accounts, managing deposits and assisting with city commission agendas, among a variety of other duties. She also manages and uploads information to the city’s website.
“I’ve been really enjoying it,” Beaner said. “My co-workers and boss are the best, and every day is an adventure.”
Beaner moved to Madison in 2008 after being raised in Volga and spending most of her life in Brookings. She graduated from the high school in Volga in 1996.
Following high school, Beaner gained experience in business administration through classes at South Dakota State University, Colorado Tech in Sioux Falls and the National American University’s online program.
“I’ve felt at home since I moved to Madison,” she noted. “The people are great, and I love the schools. I have two boys in middle school, and they love it here, too.”
Beaner said she was initially attracted to the Finance Department by a desire to work with the pubic in a business setting.
“I was always interested in learning how city government worked, and so far it’s been very interesting and fun,” she said.
Along with her work in the city, Beaner has engaged in significant volunteer work with her children’s schools, especially while they were in elementary school.
“I worked there as much as I could to help with events and as a field trip chaperone. I hope to get back in and do more work with the school going forward,” she added.
Beaner is a participant in Leadership Madison, a program where 12 members from local businesses come together to inspire children to become future leaders.
“It’s a great opportunity for them to learn important skills and how to work with different personality types,” she said.
Each year, the program hosts a special event with this year’s being Madison’s Magical Christmas. “Some of us will be hosting Day With Santa, and the rest of us will be coordinating the tree lighting,” she explained. “In February, we’ll go to Pierre for Dakota State University’s Hosts the Legislature Day.”
She also has experience with DSU’s President’s and Business Offices where she worked for a few years after being a stay-at-home mom.
“I worked for three presidents during my time there, and I managed their schedules, any travel, as well as several back-to-school nights and other campus activities,” she noted. She also helped plan employee picnics and assisted with graduation.
A common thread across Beaner’s many roles is a love for meeting new people and forging community trust.
“The most important part of working in the public is being personable,” she said. “I’m the type of person that feels really good when I know I’ve helped someone. My purpose is to serve others.”
Beaner believes that other people feed off her positive energy, which keeps working with other departments nice and smooth.
“The city does a phenomenal job at keeping communication flowing through different departments,” she added. “I love the flexibility, and there’s always something new, so it’s never boring.”
Outside of work, Beaner has been enjoying supporting her children’s endeavors in sports. Her son Mason is an avid golfer, and her younger son Logan is in his first year of football.
“This is the perfect community for raising a family,” she said. “It’s the best school district I know, and I don’t see myself ever leaving.”