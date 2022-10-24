Heather Beaner

HEATHER BEANER works in Madison’s Finance Department, bringing both big smiles and a warm personality. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

(Editor’s note: The Leading Ladies special section comes out on Friday. This story talks about one leading lady who works for the City of Madison.)

Though it may seem a tedious profession to some, Heather Beaner brings high spirits and a lively attitude to Madison’s City Finance Department. Here, she serves as a financial assistant and AP specialist balancing accounts, managing deposits and assisting with city commission agendas, among a variety of other duties. She also manages and uploads information to the city’s website.