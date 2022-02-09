The guy on the label may look familiar to some.
While he’s not Paul Newman, he is a Madison native, and he does have a product on the shelves at both Sunshine Foods in Madison and 605 Meats in Chester.
Nearly a year ago, the 1989 graduate of Madison High School – and former homecoming king – introduced a product that has been simmering for years.
Dan Bamsey began to market Bam Bam’s BBQ Sauce. He owned a meat locker by Harrisburg – Country Meats – when he first developed his sauce.
“When you’re in the meat locker business, you’re always thinking of the next step,” he said.
As an avid fan of food channels who’s also a ready hand at the grill, developing his own barbecue sauce was the logical ‘next step.’ When Bamsey’s customers would buy meat for family reunions, graduations or other celebrations, they’d pick up some of his sauce to go with it.
His recipe was developed through trial and error, with friends and neighbors acting as taste-testers. He calls them guinea pigs.
“It’s a little of this and a little of that until you come up with something you like,” Bamsey said. “You mess up a lot of product, but you get it to the point you like it.”
Bam Bam’s BBQ Sauce is a thinner sauce that can be used for marinating meats and as a dipping sauce, as well as in more traditional ways.
“It’s a sauce you can put in a Ziplock bag and throw in 20 chicken wings and they’ll coat real nice,” he explained.
Bamsey knows that some people prefer a thicker sauce, but he’s developing a following. He’s heard reports of people using it for meatloaf and jerky as well as for grilling and dipping.
“It’s getting to the point it’s pretty popular,” he said.
He introduced the bottled product at Junkin’ Market Days, an indoor market run by his entrepreneurial wife Kerry, last April. Bit by bit, stores around the region have been adding it to their shelves. Bamsey said he is currently in negotiations with Runnings to offer it there.
Ironically, the pandemic – which created a challenging economic environment for many businesses – motivated him to launch this venture. While being a meat cutter had been a longtime dream of his when he purchased Country Meats, he discovered the work was physically taxing. Eventually, he migrated back into a career field for which he had a natural penchant – sales.
“I learned from the best,” Bamsey said, explaining that he used to accompany his dad, Vern Bamsey, a feed and seed salesman, when he visited with folks about their needs.
“That’s how I learned. It’s building relationships. I watched my dad do that time and time again,” he said.
Dan Bamsey was working for Cummins Filtration, traveling around the country, when the pandemic brought an end to that. The company shut down travel, which he viewed as an opportunity.
“I decided I was going to pursue my barbecue business,” he said. He began to tap into the network of people he knows to find a bottling company.
“I have been in sales for 30 years. You know somebody who knows somebody,” Bamsey explained. Once a prospect is identified, the conversations begin.
“They have to like your product,” he said.
He discovered Grandma D’s Kitchen in Pukwana, which helped him to launch his barbecue sauce. When the owner of that company decided to move away from small batch processing, Bamsey looked for other options and found what he was seeking a little closer to home.
“Beginning in March, it’s going to be made and bottled in Tea,” he said.
During the past year, he’s also introduced a spicier version of his sauce which he calls “Zippy.” While it has many of same ingredients as his original sauce, he’s added habanero peppers.
“I’ve designed it as a heat level of seven out of ten,” he said. Both are available locally.