South Dakota Day of Giving is in its fourth year, kicking off at midnight on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, and continuing until 11:59 p.m. that night.
Nonprofit organizations across the state unite to celebrate generosity by asking community supporters to raise as much money as possible.
The Domestic Violence Network in Madison is devoted to making a difference in the area. The DVN provides safety and services to adults and families who experience domestic violence, stalking or sexual assault so that they can make decisions about their lives in a supportive, empowering atmosphere.
This year, the DVN is participating in South Dakota Day of Giving and will spend the next week and all that day reaching out to the community and businesses for donations.
“Build A Room” is the DVN slogan for this campaign.
“At times we are at capacity and must utilize hotel rooms,” said Kris Bishop, executive director. “Adding additional rooms would provide a safer and more home-like setting for our guests. Your donations will go toward helping us build additional rooms on the lower level of our shelter.
“Our organization relies on the support of our generous donors. Your donations will help ensure the success of our future,” she said.
The DVN will kick off the Day of Giving at 9 a.m. Tuesday with purple donuts at Gary’s Bakery, where people can stop in to meet DVN staff and purchase donuts.
South Dakota Day of Giving involves nonprofit staff members, volunteers and donors focusing on raising awareness. They contact their board, family, friends and neighbors to contribute to a good cause. The donations go directly to the nonprofits.
Before Giving Tuesday was established, only 5% of Giving Tuesday donors regularly contributed to nonprofits. Once new donors started to participate, their average gift increased from $160 to $284, and the frequency of giving also increased.
Those who participate over a number of years indicate they are able to bring new funding into their organization that would not otherwise have been raised.
In 2016, 1,560,000 gifts were made for a total of $168 million. In 2017, that increased to 2,400,000 gifts for a total of $274 million.