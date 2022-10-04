BLUE PVC PIPE is staged in a field off 248th Avenue southwest of Dell Rapids for one of two 16-mile legs which will connect the city of Madison directly to the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System. The Minnehaha Community Water Corporation would like some of that water.
(Editor’s note: In light of water shortages elsewhere in the country, the Daily Leader is looking at challenges Madison has faced, how the city is addressing those challenges as part of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System, and the wider impact of this project. This is the final piece in a series of stories.)
Three miles west of the offices for the Minnehaha Community Water Corporation, a stack of 16-inch PVC pipe is staged for construction of another 16-mile leg of the Lewis and Clark pipeline.
When it and a similar leg, which will be constructed to the north, are completed, Madison’s need for a wheeling arrangement with MCWC will have ended. Tentatively, Madison could begin receiving water directly from the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System by mid- to late 2024.
“We would like part of that water,” MCWC Executive Director Scott Buss admitted in an interview recently.
MCWC, like the city of Madison, is a member of the regional water system. Unlike Madison, MCWC finds that its need already exceeds its reserved capacity.
“If we could go back, we’d double or triple what we asked for with Lewis and Clark,” Buss said.
The nonprofit serves rural residents in Minnehaha County, including the towns of Baltic, Colton, Crooks, Dell Rapids, Garretson, Hartford, Humboldt, Lyons, Renner, Rowena and Sherman. As the second largest member of Lewis and Clark, behind Sioux Falls, it reserved 2.2 million gallons per day.
Sioux Falls currently reserves 28 million gallons per day. By comparison, Madison has reserved one million – and uses only a portion of that. Local wells provide approximately 70% of the water currently used, according to Mayor Roy Lindsay.
For Madison, Lewis and Clark provides a safety net in addition to providing a resource to promote growth.
“In the past, as the well levels went down, we had water restrictions,” Lindsay said in an interview earlier this month. This was a common occurrence during a drought.
“We can pull the water out of the ground faster than it could be replenished,” he explained. This year, with Lewis and Clark water through the wheeling arrangement, the city of Madison has an adequate water supply.
For MCWC, the picture is different. When Lewis and Clark was conceived three decades ago, the nonprofit was already challenged.
“All the water in Minnehaha County was being allocated between Sioux Falls and us,” Buss said.
Like Madison, they were drawing from the Big Sioux Aquifer, which has management units to meet local needs from the Watertown area to the point at which it flows into the Missouri River. Madison falls under the Northern Skunk Creek management unit, MCWC under the Minnehaha County management unit.
Ultimately, though, the state of South Dakota manages the aquifer which is replenished through the Big Sioux River. When water levels are high, such as during the 2019 flood, the aquifer is replenished. When water levels are low, the hydrology of the watershed is such that water flows from the aquifer into the river, according to Buss.
The state keeps an eye on this with monitoring wells, and seeks to maintain a balance between what is collected through the watershed and what is withdrawn for use.
“South Dakota does not allow water mining,” Buss said.
This means that the state does not allow more water to be withdrawn than can be replenished. As a result of these factors, MCWC is impacted by growth in the city of Sioux Falls.
“We knew we needed more water for the future,” Buss indicated, describing MCWC’s reason for becoming a Lewis and Clark member.
At that time, they were serving between 1,600 and 1,700 customers. Today, they have closer to 5,300 customers. This growth has included not only an expansion in rural housing, much like Lake County has seen around Lake Madison, but also a growth in ag businesses, such as hog operations and dairies, according to Buss.
“We typically see a 5% to 10% growth every year in the amount of water we need,” he said.
MCWC was first connected to the Lewis and Clark system in 2012 and gained a second access point six years later. However, in recent years, that reserved capacity, in addition to what MCWC is able to draw from the Big Sioux, isn’t adequate to sustain growth.
Buss said the board of directors has had to make some difficult decisions. Do they provide water to an ethanol plant which could use up to a million gallons a day, or do they provide water to 4,300 homes?
“We’re having to take a close look at our future and what we can support,” Buss indicated. MCWC has already had to turn away large users.
For MCWC, the proposed expansion to the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System, which would make another 15 million gallons per day available, is a step in the right direction, but “not the final answer,” Buss said. As they search for that final answer, they are looking for interim solutions, much like the wheeling arrangement which made water available to Madison in recent years.
Consequently, they are having exploratory discussions with the city. Until Madison grows into the one million gallons per day reserved capacity – or the 1.5 million it will have when Lewis and Clark reaches 60 million gallons per day – MCWC would like to share the city’s allocation.