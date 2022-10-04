Pipe staged in field

BLUE PVC PIPE is staged in a field off 248th Avenue southwest of Dell Rapids for one of two 16-mile legs which will connect the city of Madison directly to the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System. The Minnehaha Community Water Corporation would like some of that water.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

(Editor’s note: In light of water shortages elsewhere in the country, the Daily Leader is looking at challenges Madison has faced, how the city is addressing those challenges as part of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System, and the wider impact of this project. This is the final piece in a series of stories.)

Three miles west of the offices for the Minnehaha Community Water Corporation, a stack of 16-inch PVC pipe is staged for construction of another 16-mile leg of the Lewis and Clark pipeline.