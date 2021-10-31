Area health-care providers stand ready to assist people in qualifying to win $1,000 in Mad Money by making the COVID-19 vaccine available to them.
“As a health-care provider, we have a natural affinity to care for our community,” said Kaylee Amundson, director of pharmacy operations with Lewis Drug. “We feel a natural obligation to vaccinate our communities.”
To encourage area residents to get vaccinated, Madison city commissioners initiated and then extended an incentive lottery program. Each business day, one individual receives a $1,000 Madison Chamber Mad Money gift card which can be used at participating businesses.
As of Friday, the state Department of Health reported that 6,069 Lake County residents have received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines currently available. With a total population, according to U.S. Census data, of 11,059 and a population of 8,626 over the age of 18, it can be estimated that well over half of those who are eligible to receive vaccinations have done so.
This is significant because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate vaccines help protect against severe disease and death.
In 2020, the third leading cause of death in South Dakota, following heart disease and cancer, was COVID-19. The state Department of Health reports more than 2,200 South Dakotans have died, including 20 in Lake County, since March 2020 when the first case was diagnosed.
Lewis Drug in Madison offers all three vaccinations – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – on a walk-in basis at its Washington Avenue location. While pharmacists would prefer to administer the vaccine between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the vaccine will be given at other times.
“We are a very busy pharmacy, but we know 10 to 5 is not going to fit everyone’s availability,” Amundson said.
Individuals are able to choose which vaccine they would prefer to receive. If they wish to receive guidance in making the decision, a pharmacist will be willing to advise them, according to Amundson.
She said Lewis has seen a small increase in the number of individuals being vaccinated.
She does not know if this can be attributed to the lottery incentive or to the availability of booster shots.
Madison Regional Health System is equally committed to making the vaccine available to community members through vaccination clinics.
“The health of our community is important to everyone at MRHS. We will continue to encourage and provide COVID-19, flu and other important vaccinations and health-care services,” CEO Tammy Miller said.
First, second and, for those who qualify, booster doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available by appointment on Nov. 2, Nov. 30 and Dec. 28. Currently, the Moderna vaccine is available to those who are 18 years of age or older.
Fact sheets regarding all three vaccines as well as the vaccination form are available on the MRHS website. Individuals wishing to schedule an appointment can call 605-256-6551.