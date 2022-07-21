Purchase Access

Dr. Ashley Podhradsky, vice president for research and economic development, has been named to a specialized task force for ERVA.

ERVA is the Engineering Research Visioning Alliance, which has a five-year initiative to empower the engineering community in order to identify nascent opportunities and priorities through research that addresses national, global and societal needs. ERVA is supported by the National Science Foundation Directorate for Engineering.