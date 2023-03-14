The Madison Central School District will seek proposals for a facility study and apply for a middle school health course to count for high school credit.
The school board approved these motions at its Monday meeting.
Joel Jorgenson, the district’s superintendent, brought up the idea of a facility study at the school board’s February meeting. A facility study will help the district know which structures in the district can be used more efficiently or need to be repaired or replaced.
At the February meeting, the board discussed the gymnastics center and school driveways, among others, as possible locations to improve.
In this phase of the project, Jorgenson will seek proposals from different companies, in which the companies will report what facilities and structures they would research, how and when they would complete the study and how much it would cost. The board will select the proposal that best suits the district’s needs at its May meeting. Depending on several factors, including cost, the board can decide whether to complete the study this summer and adjust the 2022-23 school year budget or place it in the budget for the next school year.
At this point, the board has not committed any funds to the project.
At the meeting, the board also approved a Department of Education application for a waiver from an administrative rule. Currently, the Madison Middle School offers a health course. If the waiver is received, middle school students could receive high school credit for the course.
Madison High School Principal Adam Shaw said the high school would still offer a health course, but taking the course in middle school would make freshman schedules more flexible. Instead of taking health in both middle school and high school as they do currently, freshmen would be able to take an elective instead of a required health course.
Algebra is similarly offered at the middle school level for high school credit, Shaw said.
In other business:
— Jorgenson said that the school received an expected shipment of Lysol antibacterial wipes from the Frontline Impact Foundation at no cost to the district. Of 40 palettes of wipes, some were distributed among the Madison schools, and the remainder were given to 17 other districts.
— Shaw discussed the district’s first college and career fair, which was held at MHS on Tuesday, and said several Madison students would have art featured in the South Dakota High School Activity Association’s Visual Arts Contest Gallery at The Monument in Rapid City.
— The board approved the issuance of 2023-24 certified contracts, with the understanding they will be adjusted after employee negotiations.
— Held an executive session to prepare for negotiations.
