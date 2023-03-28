Amy Sad and Nic Wills

NIC WILLS (left) and Amy Sad are the newest owners of Hot Shots Bar on S.W. 1st St. in Madison. The couple gained this title on March 6 and are looking forward to reinvigorating this multi-decade staple of the Madison community.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

A certain level of apprehension is warranted when a business switches ownership, especially if that business has been a staple of the community for many years.

This is the case with Madison’s Hot Shots Bar, which has stood on S.W. 1st St. for decades under a plethora of different names and owners.