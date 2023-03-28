NIC WILLS (left) and Amy Sad are the newest owners of Hot Shots Bar on S.W. 1st St. in Madison. The couple gained this title on March 6 and are looking forward to reinvigorating this multi-decade staple of the Madison community.
A certain level of apprehension is warranted when a business switches ownership, especially if that business has been a staple of the community for many years.
This is the case with Madison’s Hot Shots Bar, which has stood on S.W. 1st St. for decades under a plethora of different names and owners.
On March 6, Hot Shots went through its newest transition, changing hands from Laurie and Jeff Gates to Amy Sad and Nic Wills. Sad and Wills may be relative newcomers to Madison, yet their passion for the town is already being established. With their purchase of the bar, the couple is planning to not only honor the legacy of Hot Shots but also boost its community connections even further.
“We both agree that this is a place for everyone, and that’s the transition we want to make,” Sad said. “It’s for the professors at DSU, it’s for the families working in the community, it’s for the students who want to come out late at night. There’s a place for everyone here.”
Originally from Vancouver, Wash., the couple relocated to Madison after a friend recommended that they check out South Dakota as a potential moving destination.
“We were just looking at different areas to live in, something different from the West Coast but still suitable for our family,” Sad said.
The couple explained that they flew into Sioux Falls and proceeded to venture all the way to Spearfish and the Black Hills area, taking time to stop at other towns along the way. During the journey, Madison struck a special chord with them.
“When we drove past the pool, that’s when I knew. It just felt like home,” Wills added.
They made the move to their new home at the beginning of last January, and they used their first year in Madison fully immersing themselves in the community. Sad joined the Madison Community Center as the assistant director, while Wills owns the repair service Handyman Wills.
Sad and Wills added that their ownership of the bar will not impede their current professions, saying that it will be one more way for them to benefit the area they’ve grown to love. This desire to provide for the community around them was a chief motivator in their decision to purchase Hot Shots.
Wills explained that with the previous owners living in Watertown, the bar was lacking its proverbial face of the franchise. He said that he was initially hesitant to make the final decision, but conversations with friends in the community and a late-night epiphany made up his mind for good.
“Honest truth, I had no intention of buying the place until one night, I woke her [Sad] up at like 2 in the morning and said, ‘I think we’re going to buy a bar’,” Wills said, smiling. Sad said that she wasn’t sure at first, but she trusted Wills’ drive for the project.
“He has really good intuition,” she said. “When we took over, Laurie [Gates] said, ‘You remind me of Jeff and I’.”
Since obtaining ownership of the bar, Sad and Wills have rolled right along with their promise to keep Hot Shots a Madison staple for years to come. They have retained all eight members of the previous staff, with Shayna Hardy and Liz Starner serving as bar managers.
Rather than introducing major changes, the couple is focusing on elevating the bar into its best possible version. They’ve already brought in new arcade games and video lotteries and are planning for new tile behind the bar, four new TVs and a fresh paint job for both the inside and outside. Additionally, they hope to bring more attention to the variety of meals that Hot Shots offers.
“The funny thing is that there’s so many people who don’t realize we have a full menu,” Wills noted. “We sell pizzas, we sell burgers; it’s a full restaurant.”
Sad added that it’s also family-friendly.
The couple is hitting the ground running as they’ve already announced several events to be hosted at the bar. Madison Bulldogs Alumni Night is April 8, a meet the new owners event is April 22, a DSU grad party with a DJ is May 6, a trivia/karaoke night is June 17, an ‘80s night is July 21 and a back to school/tiki night is Aug. 19.
On top of this, the bar will host dart tournaments/leagues as well as a pool league along with a host of other live events. A date for an official ribbon-cutting for the new owners will be announced soon.