ERIN MURPHY is the new owner of Grace Expressions Dance Studio, formerly Madison Avenue Dance Studio. Murphy purchased the building on May 31 from owner Brooke Burlage, for whom she worked as an instructor for eight years.
For more than a decade, the Madison Avenue Dance Studio (MADS) was the premier place for the city’s youth to express themselves through the art of dance. Brookings resident Brooke Burlage opened the studio in 2011, and a year later, she hired her childhood friend, Erin Murphy, as one of its instructors.
Murphy taught at the studio for the next eight years before departing in 2020 to start her family. Now, Murphy has returned in a big way, taking the reigns as the new owner of the freshly renamed Grace Expressions Dance Studio.
“I’m really excited to be here, and I’m really excited to see this place grow,” Murphy said.
Murphy explained that Burlage approached her with the idea back in February, saying that she was looking to sell MADS while retaining its Brookings location.
“Back in 2011, when she [Burlage] wanted to open a dance studio, she couldn’t find rental space in Brookings, so she found Madison and was traveling to teach all of the classes herself,” Murphy said.
As the business grew over the next few years, Burlage was able to hire additional staff, as well as establish her Brookings location. After years of owning both, Burlage decided to focus her attention on Brookings butt wanted to ensure that the studio in Madison was left in good hands.
Murphy was an ideal candidate, as she was not only a trusted instructor for eight years but also one of Burlage’s earliest companions within dance. Originally from Watertown, the pair trained together during their formative years at Johnny Cavelle Dance Studio, now Living Arts Studio.
Murphy relocated to Madison to attend Dakota State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science in 2014. She lived in Madison until she left MADS, subsequently moving to nearby Arlington in 2022 to be closer to family.
She said that owning a studio of her own has been a dream in the back of her mind for many years, though she never seriously considered it since Madison already had one. Now that her dream is a reality, Murphy is eager to honor the legacy of MADS while introducing her own style and expression.
“I’ve been dancing all my life, since I was four years old,” Murphy said.
She explained the meaning of the new name, Grace Expressions: “I’ve told myself through life to give yourself grace, to not only strive for where you want to go, but to remember where you came from and how much you’ve grown.”
Murphy noted that these lessons are central to her teaching style, and that she hopes to remind her students to give themselves this grace even when they are struggling. She added that the feedback she’s received so far on the transition has been nothing but positive.
“It’s been really awesome. All the parents have been so great and understanding during this transition process,” Murphy said. She noted that she’s “super” excited to see the faces and smiles of her students, many of whom she remembers fondly from her time as an instructor.
As for the classes, they will initially remain largely unchanged from the MADS curriculum. Classes are available for ages 3-18, with genres including ballet, tap, jazz and more.
The one addition comes in the form of intermediate and advanced lyrical dance, which Murphy described as an emotive combination of ballet and jazz.
Although summer classes are available, the studio’s main season will run from mid-May to the end of August, with recitals taking place for Christmas and spring at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
The full list of classes, rates and available times can be found on the website, https://www.graceexpressionsdance.com. For any additional information or questions regarding registration, Murphy can be reached at 605-868-3644.