Grace Expressions Dance Studio

ERIN MURPHY is the new owner of Grace Expressions Dance Studio, formerly Madison Avenue Dance Studio. Murphy purchased the building on May 31 from owner Brooke Burlage, for whom she worked as an instructor for eight years.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

For more than a decade, the Madison Avenue Dance Studio (MADS) was the premier place for the city’s youth to express themselves through the art of dance. Brookings resident Brooke Burlage opened the studio in 2011, and a year later, she hired her childhood friend, Erin Murphy, as one of its instructors.

Murphy taught at the studio for the next eight years before departing in 2020 to start her family. Now, Murphy has returned in a big way, taking the reigns as the new owner of the freshly renamed Grace Expressions Dance Studio.