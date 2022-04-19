Beachgoers will find improvements at Scott Pedersen Memorial Park this summer, according to Lake County Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare.
As part of his quarterly report to the Lake County Commission on Tuesday morning, Hare reported the Lake County Highway Department has been working on the park, located off 236th St. just east of SD-19 south of Madison. New sand has been put on the beach, and crews have been cleaning out the shelterbelt.
Hare also made two requests on behalf of the Lake Madison Development Association. The association asked to put a Kids Don’t Float kiosk at the Pedersen Park and asked to put out a storage container for beach toys.
Kids Don’t Float is a prevention program which began in Alaska in 1996 to address the high child and youth drowning rate in that state. It has since spread to other states.
The Lake Madison Development Association has previously installed kiosks at both Walker’s Point and Johnson’s Point. Each is stocked with children’s life jackets which can be used at no charge and then returned.
District Park Manager John Bame reported, in a brief phone interview following the meeting, that kiosks were installed about a year apart and both were installed pre-COVID. The arrangement has been working well for the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks. While the agency and association do not have a written agreement, no problems have arisen.
“They maintain the life jackets and structure,” Bame said. GF&P maintains the site. Adequate life jackets are available for use, which he considers beneficial.
“It’s an opportunity to keep people safe,” he said. Wearing a life jacket decreases the chances of drowning.
Hare reported the county would need to install a 5x5-foot slab of concrete for the Kids Don’t Float kiosk, but the association would maintain it. He said he had spoken to Bame about the department’s experience and learned there have been no complaints.
Commissioners asked whether there were liability issues the county needed to consider. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, who generally answers these questions, did not raise any concerns.
“Life jackets are not cheap,” Commissioner Deb Reinicke said in making a motion to move forward on the request. The motion passed unanimously.
Commissioners approved a trial period for the storage container for beach toys. Hare expressed concerns about whether the toys would be picked up following use. He reported county workers only go out about once a week to clean the bathrooms and mow.
In other business, the commission:
— Received from Hare an overview of upgrades being made to the Public Safety Building. He also indicated the phone system has been replaced in county offices and the sound system upgrade to the courtroom has been completed.
— Approved waiving rent for use of the 4-H grounds by Karisa Haak for the second annual Walk to Remember. The event was held at Library Park in 2021 to honor children who have died. Haak and her husband Jim lost their two-year-old son Jed in a farm accident in 2018. Hare, who made the request, did not know when the event would be held.
— Approved a resolution transferring $200,000 to 911 Communications and $75,000 to Emergency Management. Both were operating transfers in the county’s annual budget.
— Approved hiring Adam Aus to serve as a deputy sheriff at a rate of $21.81 per hour, Justin Tuckerman to serve as a correctional officer at a rate of $19.50 per hour, Thomas Seppala to serve as a correctional officer at a rate of $17.35 per hour, and Michael O’Connell to serve as a seasonal laborer with the Highway Department at a rate of $19.23 per hour.
— Accepted the resignation of Rich Wise, heavy equipment officer with the Highway Department.
— Approved grant agreements with Bethel Lutheran Home, which was awarded a grant in the amount of $251,912; Making Oldham-Ramona Excellent (M.O.R.E.), which was awarded a grant in the amount of $10,000; and Madison United Methodist Church – Gathering Meal, which was awarded a grant in the amount of $16,100.
The county awarded grants to local nonprofits out of the ARPA funds which the county has received. The county is expected to receive slightly less than $2.5 million over a two-year period. Of this, $807,820 was awarded to nonprofit organizations in Lake County.
— Acknowledged receiving notice that Lakeview Township has passed an ordinance establishing a speed zone on 459th Ave. from 237th St. to Walker’s Point Recreation Area. The speed limit in that area will be 25 miles per hour.