Maintaining animal health and safety is crucial for any pet owner, but what happens if the number of animals gets out of control?
Residential homes are permitted to hold no more than six animals, according to a Madison city ordinance, yet instances arise where this ordinance is broken.
The City of Madison has partnered with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to combat these extreme circumstances. The city has partnered with the organization on two other occasions, the most recent being the report of a house with a considerable and unsafe number of cats.
Health hazards like cleanliness issues, flea infestations and non-quality care all arise from situations like these. This negligence does not merely put the animals’ health in danger, but the owner’s as well.
Usually, the Madison Police Department and the local animal shelter partner, Russ Kolsterman, handle instances of lost or stray animals without much trouble, but given the number of animals often present in these extreme cases, other methods must be considered.
The Madison Animal Shelter caps out at 10 cats, so anything more must be handled by a larger operation.
According to Police Chief Justin Meyer, this is where the Sioux Falls Humane Society becomes essential.
Given the size of their operation, the humane society is able to house these potentially sick or infested animals without completely overwhelming their facility.
Almost Home, a rescue shelter also in Sioux Falls, is another major partner of the MPD, but even their facility would not be able to handle such a large influx of animals at one time.
The Sioux Falls Humane Society’s size makes it ideal for assisting the MPD in large-scale animal abuse cases.
It is a top priority of the humane society and the MPD to ensure both animal and resident safety during these circumstances.
“In lieu of this being a criminal offense, we bring them in to help with housing as well as re-adopting out the animals,” Meyer said.
As of now, the contract is on a use-by-use basis. All other small-scale animal concerns will still be handled by the MPD and Klosterman.