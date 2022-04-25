Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

04/24/22 00:00 CFS22-02284 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS N ROOSEVELT AVE MADISON

04/24/22 02:24 CFS22-02285 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE

04/24/22 08:25 CFS22-02286 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N ROOSEVELT AVE

04/24/22 09:36 CFS22-02287 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

04/24/22 09:53 CFS22-02288 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

04/24/22 10:13 CFS22-02289 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO 228TH ST

04/24/22 10:37 CFS22-02290 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N GARFIELD AVE MADISON

04/24/22 10:51 CFS22-02291 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO

04/24/22 11:54 CFS22-02292 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

04/24/22 13:20 CFS22-02294 Vehicle Unlock Completed/Settled by Phone MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

04/24/22 13:54 CFS22-02295 Agency Assist Information/Administrative LCSO 470TH AVE

04/24/22 14:59 CFS22-02296 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON

04/24/22 17:07 CFS22-02297 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON

04/24/22 19:20 CFS22-02298 Animal Lost Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

04/24/22 19:46 CFS22-02299 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

04/24/22 20:16 CFS22-02300 Theft Information/Administrative SE 2ND ST MADISON

04/24/22 21:08 CFS22-02301 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

04/24/22 22:17 CFS22-02302 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD E CENTER ST

04/24/22 22:28 CFS22-02303 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE

04/24/22 22:37 CFS22-02304 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

04/24/22 22:55 CFS22-02305 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST

04/24/22 22:59 CFS22-02306 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 22