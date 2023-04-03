PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced that the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $90,633,087 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, storm water and solid waste projects in South Dakota.

The $90,633,087 total includes $12,161,000 in grants and $78,472,087 in low-interest loans including $9,237,000 in principal forgiveness to be administered by the DANR.