PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced that the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $90,633,087 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, storm water and solid waste projects in South Dakota.
The $90,633,087 total includes $12,161,000 in grants and $78,472,087 in low-interest loans including $9,237,000 in principal forgiveness to be administered by the DANR.
“Safe and reliable water, wastewater and solid waste infrastructure help protect our environment and strengthen communities for our kids and grandkids,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “I am pleased this funding is available.”
Funds were awarded from DANR’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program and the Solid Waste Management Program to the following area entities:
Chester Sanitary District received a $2,342,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $1,462,000 in principle forgiveness to demolish its existing water tower and construct a new 75,000-gallon water tower with necessary appurtenances. The loan terms are 3.0% for 30 years.
Crooks received a $1,575,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,625,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Construction grant to replace 4,630 feet of water line and corresponding services. The existing main system has exceeded its useful life. The new water main will increase flow capacity and reduce water loss. Additionally, the project will remove the existing water tower and replace it with a new 250,000-gallon water tower to meet the demands and storage needs of the current population. The terms of the loan are 3.25% for 30 years.
Dell Rapids received a $845,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $455,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant to make sanitary and storm water improvements on 3rd Street. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in May 2022. The loan terms are 3.25% for 30 years.
Dell Rapids also received a $800,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to replace aging and undersized water main along 3rd Street, Orleans Avenue and Juanita Avenue. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in April 2022. The terms of the loan are 3.25% for 30 years.
Lake Preston received a $2,002,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan with $1,702,000 in principle forgiveness to replace its existing water tower, which has reached the end of its useful life and no longer has the capacity to meet the town’s needs. The terms of the loan are 3.0% for 30 years.
Salem received a $1,400,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2,000,000 Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program grant to replace clay sanitary sewer collection mains, services, and manholes within the western portion of the city. In addition, this project includes rerouting the trunk sewer and eliminating exposed crossings. The terms of the loan are 3.25% for 30 years.
Salem also received a $1,400,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to replace cast iron pipe and asbestos cement pipe water distribution mains, water services, fire hydrants, valves, and related appurtenance. The loan terms are 3.0% for 30 years.